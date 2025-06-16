Shell-Shocked Oilers Turning to Familiar Face in Goal for Game 6

After a couple of games where the Edmonton Oilers can’t seem to find their solution to their ongoing first-period issues, it looks like the Oilers will be putting their starter back in goal for Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Following a Game 5 loss and with the Oilers on the brink of elimination, Stuart Skinner is being rumored to start in Florida, hoping he can win the Oilers a game and bring the series back to Edmonton for Game 7.

Skinner last played in Game 4 and was pulled, but he was the reason the game wasn’t 5-0 or 6-0 after 20 minutes.

As per the 2 Mutts Podcast, “We are hearing that Stuart Skinner will start in game 6 for the @EdmontonOilers in Florida on Tuesday night vs the @FlaPanthers Skinner is 9-1-0 in games 4 through 7 & he’s 3-1-0 when the @StanleyCup is in the building the last 2 years.”

No official announcement has been made by the Oilers. It likely won’t be on Monday.

Pickard didn’t play poorly in Game 5. The Oilers just didn’t give him help in the first period, and he was beaten on two breakaways by Brad Marchand. The loss ruined his 7-0 record in the playoffs, but more importantly, left questions about who to call upon with everything on the line.

Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner Oilers Game 6

Skinner hasn’t been bad for the Oilers, either. He simply hasn’t stolen a game, which was needed based on the poor starts and penalty trouble the team has gotten into in the last three games. The Oilers managed to pull out one overtime win, but were beaten handily in two of the other games, which has been worrisome.

Sadly, Skinner’s wife confirmed that Skinner and his family have been receiving death threats from fans who have gone way over the line. It’s a lot more pressure for the Oilers’ starter, who the team needs to be at his best for what they hope are the next two games.

