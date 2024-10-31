Connor McDavid’s Early Injury Recovery News Has People Stunned

Connor McDavid appears to be almost superhuman. Already back on the ice after the Edmonton Oilers announced that a lower-body injury was going to keep him out for two to three weeks, McDavid was seen skating and testing out the ankle on Thursday back in Edmonton. McDavid is never short of surprises, but this injury news seems to have caught fans and analysts off guard.

Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports: “Some early positive signs on the Connor McDavid injury front. McDavid was on the ice for a skate this morning testing out his ankle at Rogers Place (DCA due to UFC & Arkells concert this weekend on main rink).”

Connor McDavid is already skating in Edmonton after injury news suggested he could be out for up to three weeks.

This is not to suggest that McDavid is going to return early or that the Oilers weren’t truthful when they posted his injury timeline. Still, this is great news for Oilers fans and the team as McDavid skating just days after his awkward fall suggests he could be feeling better than expected.

Oilers Need to Be Careful Not To Rush McDavid Back from Injury

This is great news, with one little caveat. If McDavid is feeling good and perhaps better than expected, the Oilers and McDavid’s team might have to proceed cautiously with how quickly they let him come back to the team. If the Oilers struggle without him, it could be tempting to jump back into game action earlier than is healthy and there’s a risk of further aggravating the injury. That’s the last thing the Oilers and McDavid want.

All parties need to count on McDavid’s injury being a rallying point for the team and stars like Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman. The hope is they can find a way to put up some points without their superstar and team captain. The longer they can produce without him, the more he can afford to rest and ensure his foot is more than ready when he does return.

Next: Could a Struggling Maple Leafs Forward Be an Answer for the Avalanche?