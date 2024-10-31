Philp and Caggiula in Lineup for Oilers Amid McDavid’s Absence

The Edmonton Oilers head into Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators with a few fresh faces in the lineup, as center Noah Philp makes his NHL debut and forward Drake Caggiula joins the fourth line. Called up from the Bakersfield Condors earlier this week to help fill the void left by Connor McDavid’s ankle injury, Philp’s debut is going to be one of the storylines of the game as he played extremely well in camp and preseason.
The 26-year-old center will play his first NHL regular season game after a strong showing camp and an impressive early run in the AHL this season. He has two goals and an assist in six games.
Philp took last season off for personal reasons but looks like he hasn’t missed a step. In fact, he looks faster and more skilled, bringing some excitement for fans who are grasping for some positive news as McDavid is out for two to three weeks. Philp is not McDavid, but he’s known for his scoring touch. Head coach Kris Knoblauch has encouraged Philp to “pick up where he left off,” recognizing his strong play during preseason.
Caggiula, meanwhile, replaces Derek Ryan on the fourth line alongside Philp and veteran winger Corey Perry. The 30-year-old has battled back from neck surgery two years ago and now looks to make an impact after posting five points in his first five AHL games this season. His last NHL appearance was in February 2023 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he brings a mix of experience and grit to the Oilers’ forward group.
Goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to start tonight, marking his second start in three games after a solid 24-save performance against Detroit. With McDavid expected to be sidelined for the next two to three weeks, Coach Knoblauch hopes other players will seize the opportunity for more ice time and step up to fill the superstar’s absence.
Projected Oilers Lineup vs. Nashville:
Forwards:
- Vasily Podkolzin – Leon Draisaitl – Viktor Arvidsson
- Jeff Skinner – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Zach Hyman
- Mattias Janmark – Adam Henrique – Connor Brown
- Drake Caggiula – Noah Philp – Corey Perry
Defence:
Goalies:
- Calvin Pickard
- Stuart Skinner
