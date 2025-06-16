Leafs Eye Bold Contract for Brad Marchand, Likely Out on Big UFA

As the Toronto Maple Leafs search for a way to break through in the postseason and overcome their traditional obstacles, two names have reportedly been on the organization’s radar. Both are currently Florida Panthers forwards: Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand.

Both are skilled agitators, with one being an older veteran seeking the best short-term deal possible. The other (Bennett) is likely trying to hit a long-term home run.

According to James Mirtle of The Athletic, Marchand could hit the open market this summer and may be open to joining a number of different teams. If he’s not ruling out the Leafs, it would make sense that they see him as an option to improve their playoff success. Mirtle believes Toronto would be a serious contender if they’re willing to meet Marchand’s steep asking price—potentially a three-year deal worth over $8 million annually.

That’s a hefty price tag for a 37-year-old forward, but Marchand has shown in the Stanley Cup Final that he could be worth every penny. Some thought his best days were behind him, but he’s been the difference-maker in the series against the Edmonton Oilers and a key component for the Panthers in the playoffs. For a Leafs team often criticized for lacking grit and killer instinct in key moments, Marchand might be the ideal fit.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that Bennett is likely out. Mirtle writes, “The one who almost certainly won’t be is Bennett, who is either going back to Florida or hitting a massive UFA home run with a team that has acres of cap space, such as Utah.” Toronto might be freeing up cap space with the loss of Mitch Marner, but they aren’t likely going to give most of it back to a player like Bennett.

Are the Maple Leafs Running Out of Free Agency Options?

Toronto isn’t expected to have many high-end forward options in free agency, especially ones with Marchand’s resume. Mirtle notes that many cap-rich teams will be chasing him, but few contenders will want to commit that much money to a player his age. That leaves the door slightly open for Toronto—if they’re bold enough.

Auston Matthews Brad Marchand Maple Leafs Bruins

One strategy suggested by Mirtle is out there. He wonders if the Maple Leafs might consider a shorter-term contract with a front-loaded salary. For example, they could offer $11 million or more in Year 1 and extend the contract for years at a lower average annual value (AAV) to reduce the cap hit. It’s a risky move, but the Leafs might see an opportunity to present something unique that gets Marchand to bite.

Next: 2026 Olympic Teams Each Announce First Six Roster Members