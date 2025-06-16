NHL News
Leafs Eye Bold Contract for Brad Marchand, Likely Out on Big UFA
The Toronto Maple Leafs might offer a unique contract to Brad Marchand, while likely bowing out of the Sam Bennett free agency race.
As the Toronto Maple Leafs search for a way to break through in the postseason and overcome their traditional obstacles, two names have reportedly been on the organization’s radar. Both are currently Florida Panthers forwards: Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand.
Both are skilled agitators, with one being an older veteran seeking the best short-term deal possible. The other (Bennett) is likely trying to hit a long-term home run.
According to James Mirtle of The Athletic, Marchand could hit the open market this summer and may be open to joining a number of different teams. If he’s not ruling out the Leafs, it would make sense that they see him as an option to improve their playoff success. Mirtle believes Toronto would be a serious contender if they’re willing to meet Marchand’s steep asking price—potentially a three-year deal worth over $8 million annually.
That’s a hefty price tag for a 37-year-old forward, but Marchand has shown in the Stanley Cup Final that he could be worth every penny. Some thought his best days were behind him, but he’s been the difference-maker in the series against the Edmonton Oilers and a key component for the Panthers in the playoffs. For a Leafs team often criticized for lacking grit and killer instinct in key moments, Marchand might be the ideal fit.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is that Bennett is likely out. Mirtle writes, “The one who almost certainly won’t be is Bennett, who is either going back to Florida or hitting a massive UFA home run with a team that has acres of cap space, such as Utah.” Toronto might be freeing up cap space with the loss of Mitch Marner, but they aren’t likely going to give most of it back to a player like Bennett.
Are the Maple Leafs Running Out of Free Agency Options?
Toronto isn’t expected to have many high-end forward options in free agency, especially ones with Marchand’s resume. Mirtle notes that many cap-rich teams will be chasing him, but few contenders will want to commit that much money to a player his age. That leaves the door slightly open for Toronto—if they’re bold enough.
One strategy suggested by Mirtle is out there. He wonders if the Maple Leafs might consider a shorter-term contract with a front-loaded salary. For example, they could offer $11 million or more in Year 1 and extend the contract for years at a lower average annual value (AAV) to reduce the cap hit. It’s a risky move, but the Leafs might see an opportunity to present something unique that gets Marchand to bite.
Next: 2026 Olympic Teams Each Announce First Six Roster Members
More News
-
NHL News/ 26 seconds ago
Leafs Eye Bold Contract for Brad Marchand, Likely Out on Big UFA
The Toronto Maple Leafs might offer a unique contract to Brad Marchand, while likely...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
2026 Olympic Teams Each Announce First Six Roster Members
The IIHF has started announcing the first six members of the 2026 Olympics hockey...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Brad Marchand Becoming a Trade Deadline Legend for Panthers
Brad Marchand is now a Conn Smythe favorite and a Hall of Famer, but...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Gavrikov Drawing Free Agent Interest After Career Year — Could Rangers Overpay?
After a breakout season with the Kings, Vladislav Gavrikov is a top target in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Says to Expect a Big Change for Oilers in Game 5
Connor McDavid talked about the Edmonton Oilers and their game plan for Game 5...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Avs, Lightning
NHL Trade talk Weekend rumors: Latest on the Maple Leafs, Lightning, Canucks, and Avalanche.
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Alex Pietrangelo’s Future in Doubt, Fallout for Golden Knights
There is talk Alex Pietrangelo might miss next season with injury issues. What does...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Jonathan Toews Expected to Decide Future Before NHL Draft
Jonathan Toews is close to an NHL return and plans to choose his team...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Did Something No Other Team Has Done in a Stanley Cup Final
Draisaitl’s overtime winner was the first time in Stanley Cup Final history a team...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 days ago
NHL Rumblings: Utah Plans, Leafs Decisions, Rangers Reshuffle
From Utah’s aggressive offseason plans to uncertainty surrounding Mitch Marner in Toronto, here’s the...