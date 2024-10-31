In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Oct. 30, 2024), with Utah desperate for a blueliner, they traded a draft pick to the Red Wings for Olli Määttä. Can he be the answer to Utah’s needs? Second, there’s good news about Connor McDavid’s injury. It might not be as bad as once thought. What’s the news, and what can the Oilers do to cover for their captain on the power play?
Looking at the Maple Leafs, why is a proposed trade for defenseman Zach Werenski problematic? In a real trade, the Maple Leafs finally moved Timothy Liljegren after much speculation. What does Toronto get in return? Can this be a corner-turning opportunity for the ex-Maple Leafs Swedish defenseman?
Finally, the Canucks are on the prowl for a solid puck-moving defenseman. Who do they want, and why are they not likely to get him? Also, with the Canucks, what does coach Rick Tocchet have to say about the three Hughes brothers. All three will be competing on Vancouver ice tonight? Which brother(s) will go home happier?
Utah Hockey Club Acquires Defenseman Olli Määttä from the Red Wings
Utah Hockey Club has strengthened its defense by trading a third-round draft pick to the Detroit Red Wings for Olli Määttä. With Sean Durzi and John Marino sidelined for months, Utah brings in Määttä’s steady presence to add depth and defensive reliability. For Detroit, the trade offers cap flexibility and a valuable draft pick for the future.
With his solid penalty-killing ability, will Määttä be the defensive answer Utah needs, or is he just a temporary fix?
Oilers Avoid Worst-Case Scenario with Connor McDavid’s Injury
The Edmonton Oilers breathed a sigh of relief after confirming that Connor McDavid’s injury, initially feared to be severe, will only keep him out for two to three weeks. Despite the positive news, his absence comes at a challenging time. Edmonton is under .500 (4-5-1) and hopes to improve its record. Will the team get contributions from Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman to fill the void?
Can the Oilers maintain momentum without McDavid, or will his absence expose more challenges?
Also, with the Oilers and McDavid sidelined, the Oilers’ power play is undergoing a significant shift. Usually one of the league’s most dangerous units, their power play has struggled this season, ranking 26th with a paltry 13.8% success rate. How will the Oilers adapt? Will their experiment with two defensemen on the top unit help them regain momentum without McDavid’s speed and skill?
Can this new setup with two defensemen revitalize the Oilers’ power play? Or will they continue to struggle without their captain?
Why a Zach Werenski Trade Would Backfire for the Maple Leafs
A recent trade proposal suggested Toronto should acquire Columbus Blue Jackets’ star defenseman Zach Werenski. While his skillset would instantly upgrade Toronto’s blue line, several factors make this trade risky. What are the obvious problems?
If the Maple Leafs added Werenski, would he address Toronto’s defensive needs? Or could it set them back in more ways than one?
Maple Leafs Finally Trade Liljegren to Sharks
After many rumors, the Maple Leafs traded defenseman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks. In return, they picked up Matt Benning, a 2025 conditional third-round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Will Liljegren take advantage of this fresh start and prove himself in San Jose’s lineup?
Can Liljegren realize his potential with the Sharks, or would a roster reset benefit the Maple Leafs more?
Canucks Targeting a Puck-Moving Defenseman. Rasmus Andersson Is Unlikely Option
The Vancouver Canucks are seeking a puck-moving defenseman to improve their transition game. Coach Rick Tocchet wants quicker zone exits. NHL insider Frank Seravalli mentioned on the Halford and Brough Show that, while Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson would be an ideal fit, it’s unlikely the Flames will part with him unless a substantial offer comes their way. Now what?
Will the Canucks land the type of defenseman they need? Or will they wait to see who’s available nearer to the deadline?
