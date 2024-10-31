Maple Leafs Already Have Trade Plans for Matt Benning

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Toronto Maple Leafs actively sought trade options for Timothy Liljegren throughout the offseason, but interest around the league was limited. Because the San Jose Sharks were the only team that stepped up and Toronto needed to make a move, the Leafs took on the contract of defenseman Matt Benning. He’s a decent depth piece and the Leafs won’t mind having him, but it sounds like they have trade plans already for the veteran blueliner.
LeBrun explained, “I know a lot of people who look at this deal and say ‘Really, that’s it?’” He noted that the Maple Leafs explored nearly every NHL team before reaching a deal with the Sharks. This ongoing effort to move Liljegren wasn’t a recent decision—it had been in motion since before training camp. Taking Benning and his contract back was part of the deal.
Despite the Leafs signing Liljegren to a two-year contract over the summer in an effort to make the contract as tradeable as possible, the response from potential trade partners remained lukewarm, with San Jose emerging as the only serious contender. “Even in-season, this was a pretty lukewarm market. There just wasn’t a lot of interest,” LeBrun noted.
The Maple Leafs Are Going to Try and Flip Matt Benning in Trade
As Jani Hakanpaa nears his return, the Maple Leafs felt the urgency to act, finding a mutually beneficial option in San Jose. The Sharks, needing a right-shot defenseman, gain a solid piece in Liljegren, who’s excited for the opportunity to play a more prominent role. The Leafs got a couple of picks in the deal and the hope is they can move Benning.
LeBrun mentioned that Toronto could look to flip the defenseman. Whether that be right away or closer to the deadline, once Hakanpaa returns, there’s not much of a need for Benning, who still has this and next season his deal at $1.25 million.
If no suitable trade arises, LeBrun says that Benning will serve as a depth option for the Leafs, offering extra security on their blue line.
