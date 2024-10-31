3 Things to Look For in Maple Leafs / Kraken Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken are riding high on offensive fireworks as they meet for an exciting matchup tonight. Both teams are coming off thrilling, high-scoring victories. Each team was sparked by a hat trick. John Tavares notched his 12th career hat trick for the Maple Leafs. The Kraken’s Brandon Montour put up his first-ever, contributing to an impressive 8-2 win over Montreal. With both teams showing solid offensive chemistry, here are three critical storylines for tonight’s game.

What to Look For 1: The Tavares-Nylander-Pacioretty Line

In Toronto’s recent win over Winnipeg, head coach Craig Berube reunited John Tavares with William Nylander and added Max Pacioretty to the mix. Together, they created an explosive line. The trio combined for nine points. Pacioretty registered three assists, Nylander scored a goal and two assists, and Tavares led the charge with a hat trick.

The chemistry between Tavares and Nylander has been evident in previous seasons. However, adding Pacioretty seems to have taken this line to another level. Look for Berube to keep this line together and see if they can maintain their momentum. With Tavares on a five-game point streak, expect this line to create quality scoring chances and pressure the Kraken’s defense early.

Max Pacioretty Maple Leafs forward

What to Look For 2: Seattle’s Power Play Advantage

The Kraken found their scoring groove against Montreal. They were fueled by a potent power play that scored three times. Montour, who had a standout performance with a hat trick, led Seattle’s power-play success. Kraken coach Dan Bylsma praised Montour’s ability to “come up big” on the power play and noted that his team is shifting to a more direct, high-shot-volume approach.

Seattle’s power play could be a game-changer tonight if they get early chances. The Maple Leafs’ penalty kill will need to be sharp, especially with the Kraken’s newfound focus on creating scoring chances close to the net. If Toronto gives up power-play chances, Seattle’s hot hand on special teams could quickly turn the tide in their favor.

What to Look For 3: Puck Pressure and Defensive Gaps

Both teams jumped out to early 4-0 leads in their last games, thanks partly to relentless puck pressure and quick, offensive zone entries. For Toronto, the importance of moving the puck at a high pace and using open ice effectively created challenges for the opponent’s goalie. On the other hand, Seattle was equally aggressive by capitalizing on Montreal’s defensive gaps to establish dominance early in the game.

Expect both teams to push for early goals, aiming to put pressure on their opponent’s defense. The Kraken’s forwards, led by Montour, have shown they can be deadly when given time and space. Toronto’s defense must respond quickly to avoid letting Seattle find its rhythm. Toronto will be looking to maintain its defensive structure while exploiting gaps in Seattle’s back end to sustain its own offensive momentum.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After tonight’s matchup, both teams will be looking to build on their recent offensive performances and establish consistency. For the Maple Leafs, a win against Seattle would solidify their dominance against the Kraken. They have beaten Seattle five out of six times. This game is a chance for Seattle to keep its five-game road trip momentum alive. They also get to test their improved offense against a competitive Toronto squad.

Fans should expect an exciting, high-scoring game between two teams hungry for continued success.

