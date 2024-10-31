As Quinn Hughes takes his game to a new level, one standout area of improvement is his shot. Coaches and analysts have noted that Hughes’ once-average shot has become a powerful tool. It has added a new dimension to his skill set. Known for his exceptional puck-moving ability and lateral mobility, Hughes spent the past two summers improving his shot. The results speak for themselves. Hughes is now more productive for his Canucks.

Hughes’ Summer Focus: Building a Stronger Shot

Each offseason, Hughes commits to improving one aspect of his game. Over the past two years, he has focused on his shot. Initially, it was seen as one of the weaker areas in his skill set. Hughes has transformed his shot from a simple puck-moving asset into a powerful weapon through this dedicated work. He’s among the NHL’s top defensemen in shot velocity, accuracy, and total shots taken.

“You can see the proof is right there,” a Canucks insider noted between the periods of last night’s 6-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils, highlighting the progression in Hughes’ shot speed and consistency.

The Mechanics of Improvement: Velocity and Technique

A factor in Hughes’ shot improvement is his increased velocity. Previously, his shots were average in speed and lacked the power needed to beat goaltenders consistently. Hughes is in the 90th percentile for shot speed, with his top speeds reaching over 92.7 miles per hour. This increase in velocity positions Hughes as one of the NHL’s top defensemen in shooting prowess. He’s taken over 36 shots at 70mph or higher (five between 90-100 mph).

He has yet to break the 100 mph barrier this season, but it’s coming.

Hughes’ technique has also evolved. His lateral movement across the blue line, paired with deceptive fake shots, allows him to create shooting lanes and find openings on the net. This movement has become a signature part of Hughes’ offensive game, keeping defenders on their heels and adding an extra layer of complexity for opponents.

Quinn Hughes Canucks shot

Utilizing Mobility and Vision to Create Scoring Chances

Hughes’ ability to create scoring opportunities stems from his elite vision and lateral agility. He consistently makes the right reads, moving side-to-side at the blue line to evade defenders and set up open shots. This lateral movement and improved shooting accuracy have transformed Hughes into a constant threat from the blue line.

According to his coaches, Hughes’ ability to drive downhill and get shots off in tight lanes shows his understanding of spacing and puck positioning. Combined with his new shot speed, this skill allows him to set up scoring chances for his teammates and put dangerous pucks on the net himself.

Canucks’ Quinn Hughes is Closing the Gap with Elite Defensemen

One of the main aspects that previously separated Hughes from elite defensemen like Cale Makar was his shot power and goal-scoring ability. By strengthening his shot, Hughes is now bridging that gap. His shooting is no longer just a passing asset—it’s a legitimate goal-scoring threat, which puts him in conversation with the league’s top defensive shooters.

“Hughes went from being a player who struggled with shot power to one of the better shooters from the blue line,” shared another Canucks analyst, emphasizing the level of Hughes’ progress.

With his shot now a true asset, Hughes has unlocked a new dimension in his game, increasing his versatility and impact on the Canucks’ offense. As Hughes continues to grow, he’ll likely look to develop even more in his two-way play, balancing his offensive push with defensive stability against aggressive teams like the New Jersey Devils.

Will Hughes’ improved shot elevate him into the upper echelon of NHL defensemen, and can he maintain his scoring prowess throughout the season?

