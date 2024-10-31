Joseph Woll Will Start Tonight’s Game vs. the Kraken

Joseph Woll will be back between the pipes. That could be good news as the Toronto Maple Leafs play tonight’s home game against the Seattle Kraken. This will be Woll’s second start of the season. He’s looking to bounce back after a challenging debut against the St. Louis Blues.
In his first game, Woll faced some rust after missing the start of the season due to a groin injury. Although he made 22 saves, the Maple Leafs fell 5-1 to the St. Louis Blues. Woll admitted afterward that he wasn’t satisfied with his performance and mentioned wanting a few of those goals back. Now, with more time to settle in, he’ll aim to show improvement as he returns to the net for this key game.
Woll’s Return from Injury
Woll was activated from the injured reserve on October 24th. He had been recovering from a lower-body injury that sidelined him at the start of the season. As he regains his form, the Maple Leafs are expected to rotate him with Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz has posted solid early-season numbers with a 1.83 GAA and a .938 save percentage. However, the Maple Leafs may lean toward a shared approach with Woll back in the lineup. They’ll likely give each goalie a chance to find his rhythm as the season progresses.
Head coach Craig Berube appears ready to play the “hot hand” between Woll and Stolarz. Tonight, he’ll let Woll to show he can deliver for Toronto. With a promising rookie season last year, Woll holds the potential to play a significant role in the team’s goaltending tandem. Tonight’s game offers a chance for him to reset and build confidence.
What’s Next for Woll and the Maple Leafs?
Woll must bring his best as he faces a Seattle Kraken team looking to stay on a winning road trip. For the Maple Leafs, Woll’s play on Thursday will be a step in evaluating whether he can continue to share starts with Stolarz or even take on a more significant role.
A strong showing would help solidify his place in the rotation and allow Toronto fans (and coaching staff) to take a relaxed breath. The team will seek some much-needed consistency in the crease as the season picks up.
Can Woll give the team a solid outing and a Maple Leafs win? That’s the plan anyway.
