Piggyback off of comments made in Elliotte Friedman’s latest 32 Thoughts column and with the Colorado Avalanche reeling from a string of injuries to key forwards, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now speculates that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson could be a potential trade target.
The Avs were recently hit with another setback in a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, where they played without six of their top 10 forwards, including Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, and Ross Colton.
In his 32 Thoughts column, Friedman confirmed Colorado is actively searching for offensive reinforcements. He wrote, “You will not be surprised to hear Colorado is looking for forwards. [They] need to get through a miserable stretch where five of their top nine are out.”
Robertson, a 23-year-old winger with an $875,000 cap hit, might be an ideal short-term solution for Colorado. He’s shown flashes of offensive potential but has struggled to find a consistent role with the Leafs under head coach Craig Berube. Robertson was looking to leave for a fresh start elsewhere this summer and while the two sides worked things out on a one-year deal, the situation (at least in terms of his ice time and production) hasn’t gotten much better.
Nick Robertson Could Start Over with the Avalanche
Known for his scoring ability rather than two-way play, Robertson recorded 14 goals and 13 assists in 56 games last season and could benefit from a new beginning where he’ll be a regular offensive option on a team that is trying to fill some serious holes.
Adding Robertson would offer the Avalanche a low-risk, high-upside option to bolster their lineup during this injury-plagued stretch. If he finds chemistry with Colorado’s stars, his offensive skills could help the team maintain its competitive edge.
With a one-year contract and restricted free agent status at season’s end, Robertson also fits the team’s budget, making him a viable target for GM Chris MacFarland to consider as the Avs work to stay afloat in the early going of this injury-marred season. As for what goes back to Toronto, that’s another question.
There was chatter the market for Robertson wasn’t big this offseason. With one goal in nine games to start the season, the return in trade won’t be very high.
