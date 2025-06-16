2026 Olympic Teams Each Announce First Six Roster Members

The IIHF has started announcing preliminary rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy. On Monday, each of the 12 teams began posting their first six respective roster members, and while a few teams have yet to reveal those selections, we’ll be sure to update this post as those selections are made.

This will be the first time the NHL will have players at the Winter Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The IIHF confirmed that Russia would not participate in the event, due to the country’s military aggression in Ukraine.

Here’s each team’s initial roster for the tournament, which will run from Feb. 5 to Feb. 22, 2026:

Group A Rosters

Canada

TBA

Czechia

F Martin Nečas (Avalanche)

F Ondřej Palát (Devils)

F David Pastrňák (Bruins)

F Pavel Zacha (Bruins)

D Radko Gudas (Ducks)

G Lukáš Dostál (Ducks)

Switzerland

F Kevin Fiala (Kings)

F Nico Hischier (Devils)

F Timo Meier (Devils)

F Nino Niederreiter (Jets)

D Roman Josi (Predators)

D Jonas Siegenthaler (Devils)

France

TBA

Group B

Finland

This group is looking to defend their Olympic title. They are projected to have one of the stronger rosters, and it’s easy to see why from the first six selections. Three of the first six members come from the Dallas Stars.

F Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes)

F Aleksander Barkov (Panthers)

F Mikko Rantanen (Stars)

D Miro Heiskanen (Stars)

D Esa Lindell (Stars)

G Juuse Saros (Predators)

Sweden

Team Sweden is stacked with solid skill and talented players. After making his NHL comeback, Gabriel Landeskog is on the team, joined by William Nylander and two of the NHL’s best defensemen in Victor Hedman and Rasmus Dahlin.

F Adrian Kempe (Kings)

F Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche)

F William Nylander (Maple Leafs)

F Lucas Raymond (Red Wings)

D Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres)

D Victor Hedman (Lightning)

Slovakia

F Martin Pospisil (Flames)

F Juraj Slafkovsky (Canadiens)

F Tomáš Tatar (Zug/NL)

D Erik Černák (Lightning)

D Martin Fehérváry (Capitals)

D Simon Nemec (Devils)

Italy

F Diego Kostner (Ambrì-Piotta/NL)

F Daniel Mantenuto (Bolzano/ICEHL)

F Tommy Purdeller (Pustertal/ICEHL)

D Thomas Larkin (Schwenninger/DEL)

D Luca Zanatta (Pustertal/ICEHL)

G Damian Clara (Ducks)

Group C

United States

TBA

Germany

Leon Draisaitl leads Team Germany, but he’s not the only talented player on the roster. The forward group looks solid, and Mortiz Seider will try to lead the blue line.

F Leon Draisaitl (Oilers)

F Lukas Reichel (Blackhawks)

F Nico Sturm (Panthers)

F Tim Stützle (Senators)

D Moritz Seider (Red Wings)

G Philipp Grubauer (Kraken)

Latvia

F Rodrigo Abols (Flyers)

F Teddy Blueger (Canucks)

F Zemgus Girgensons (Lightning)

D Uvis Balinskis (Panthers)

G Elvis Merzļikins (Blue Jackets)

G Arturs Silovs (Canucks)

Denmark

F Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets)

F Lars Eller (Capitals)

F Oliver Bjorkstrand (Lightning)

F Jonas Røndbjerg (Golden Knights)

D Jesper Jensen Aabo (ICE Hockey League)

G Frederik Andersen (Hurricanes)

Next: Brad Marchand Becoming a Trade Deadline Legend for Panthers