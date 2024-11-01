Journalist Maps Out Path for Oilers to Reunite with Klim Kostin

Veteran journalist Jim Matheson has floated the possibility of a reunion between the Edmonton Oilers and former forward Klim Kostin, who he believes may soon become available. With the San Jose Sharks making roster moves, Matheson wonders if the odd man out will be Kostin. Lineup competition from promising forward Ethan Cardwell and an imminent return from top prospect Macklin Celebrini could see the Sharks waive Kostin. Matheson wonders if the Oilers should jump at the opportunity to bring him back.
Matheson writes:
“With Sharks liking farmhand call-up F Ethan Cardwell and with Celebrini back from injury in couple of weeks, it’ll be interesting what they do with ex-Oiler Klim Kostin. He could go on waivers. Been healthy scratch for last few games.”
Kostin, currently sitting with a $2 million AAV, could be a valuable waiver pickup for Edmonton. That said, the price tag isn’t irrelevant. The Oilers could claim if Kostin becomes available, but at that price, it’s a decision the team would have to carefully consider. He’s in the final season his current deal and would be come a restricted free agent this summer.
On the plus side, the addition could add much-needed grit and physicality to their lineup. One commenter on Matheson’s tweet noted that only Corey Perry has consistently provided that spark on the Oilers’ roster this season, leaving an opportunity for a player like Kostin to bring that same high-energy presence.
Would the Sharks Trade Kostin Versus Place Him On Waivers?
The Sharks’ active approach to making deals — they just traded for Timothy Liljegren — could mean they’re open to a trade. Such a move might give an edge financially to Edmonton if the Sharks are willing to retain a bit of salary. At $2 million, Kostin isn’t vastly overpaid, but he might not be a bargain either. If Edmonton was paying just over $1 million, it’s a much better situation for them.
The Sharks likely wouldn’t ask for much in return and Kostin’s intensity on the ice would be a welcome addition to the Oilers. He loves the city and the team.
It’s an intriguing idea, even if there isn’t any evidence this is even something the Sharks are considering doing.
