NHL Trade Talk Recap: Lightning, Devils, Penguins, Blues, Oilers

Carolina Hurricanes
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 5), the Tampa Bay Lightning went all in and make a big trade with the Seattle Kraken, while the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators made a hockey trade. The Edmonton Oilers demoted Matt Savoie, which could hint at more deadline moves, and the New Jersey Devils lost Jack Hughes for the season. Finally, what are the St. Louis Blues doing ahead of Friday’s deadline?
Lightning Trade for Gourde and Bjorkstrand
The Tampa Bay Lightning pulled off the big trade of the day, acquiring forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken. Seattle sends back two first-round picks (2026 and 2027), a 2025 second-round pick from Toronto, and forward Michael Eyssimont. Tampa also gains a 2026 fifth-round pick from Seattle.
The Red Wings also got involved as a third team, helping retain salary on Gourde’s contract. Gourde winds up being a $1.29 million cap hit as he goes back to Tampa. Detroit receives the earlier of Tampa Bay’s or Edmonton’s pick in 4th round in 2025.
Penguins and Predators Make Trade
Perhaps the second biggest trade of the day came later in the evening. The Pittsburgh Penguins traded forward Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators for defenseman Luke Schenn and center Tommy Novak.
Darren Dreger writes, “There’s a chance the Penguins flip veteran Luke Schenn. See what the market is before Friday.” He adds that the Penguins do like Schenn’s character, leadership, toughness and spirit. They might be happy enough to keep Schenn.
Oilers Demote Matt Savoie, Deadline Talk
After trading for Trent Frederic, Edmonton planned to search for a defenseman. Pierre LeBrun said the Oilers searched the market all day, trying to find a solid option. The Oilers sent Matt Savoie down to the AHL, likely to free up contract space. Could someone like Jamie Oleksiak be a fit? Seattle is clearly making moves ahead of the deadline.
Meanwhile, Mattias Ekholm is taking some time off due to illness, and the Oilers called up two players on an emergency basis.
Blues Not Trading Binnington, Fishing for Huge Schenn Return
According to St. Louis Blues’ reporter Andy Strickland, the club is not trading goaltender Jordan Binnington and will keep him in an attempt to make a playoff run. The belief is that the Blues might have toyed with the idea of exploring a trade, but the returns weren’t good enough. The $6 million salary likely played a role in the offers being less-than-ideal.
TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on TSN Insider that the Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking at Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues, but the Blues are asking for a huge return. Dreger suggested the Leafs would have to move all of Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, and Ben Danford for Schenn. Even then, the Blues might want more.
Devils Lose Jack Hughes for the Season
The New Jersey Devils confirmed that Jack Hughes underwent surgery and he is out of action for the season, including the playoffs. They wrote, “He underwent the successful procedure earlier today, which was performed by Dr. Peter Millett at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. Hughes is expected to make a full recovery…” Dougie Hamilton is also out week to week.
The Devils’ question now is whether they should put in the effort to win without Hughes or whether the loss will be so great that they will become sellers by Friday’s deadline.
