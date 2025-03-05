Oilers Assign Matt Savoie Amid More Possible Deadline Moves

The Edmonton Oilers assigned forward Matt Savoie to the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, their AHL affiliate. Many in Oilers Nation were disappointed, as Savoie had played well but arguably wasn’t given a long enough look to see how he could help the team down the stretch. The good news for fans is that his demotion might not be permanent.

Some are wondering if this is less about Savoie and more about a roster management move ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 7. The decision allows the Oilers to free up a roster spot without exposing any players to waivers. The Oilers are expected to keep pushing for upgrades leading into Friday’s deadline, and Jason Gregor noted (in response to Tampa Bay’s aggressive trade strategy), “… I expect Stan Bowman to act over the next many seasons. Oilers are in win-now mode (and for many years) with 97 and 29.”

With Trent Frederic on IR and Evander Kane on LTIR, the Oilers have 22 roster spots taken. This Savoie demotion could be a move to shore up the AHL roster for the playoffs while having two roster spots open on the big club. Once the deadline gets sorted out, he could return.

Of course, trades could involve roster players going the other way—which seems likely given the Oilers’ salary cap situation—but many of the team’s top players have no-move clauses.

Is Savoie Still Part of the Plans This Season for the Oilers?

Savoie, 20, has shown promise in his limited NHL action. He wasn’t a regular, but when he did play, he was solid, showing confidence and strong positioning. He has obvious playmaking ability, and Leon Draisaitl tried to get him involved a few times.

Does Matt Savoie factor into the Oilers’ trade deadline plans?

Many believe he deserves an extended run in the lineup, but the Oilers’ full roster left little room for flexibility. He might get back in based on what the Oilers can pull off in the next 24-36 hours.

Edmonton may be gearing up for trades in the coming days. Whether Savoie gets another NHL opportunity soon remains to be seen, but his strong play suggests he’ll be back before long.

Next: Insider Links Oilers to Big Kraken Blueliner as Ideal Fit