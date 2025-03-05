Carolina Hurricanes
Devils Show Interest In Rantanen Ahead of the Trade Deadline
The New Jersey Devils could get aggressive at the trade deadline and have contacted the Hurricanes about Mikko Rantanen.
“I believe the Devils advised the Carolina Hurricanes before the Hughes injury that if the Canes were going to look at flipping Mikko Rantanen, they would be interested in getting into that conversation,” writes Pierre LeBrun in a recent article for The Athletic. It’s not clear yet if the Hurricanes are at the point where they’re ready to give up on signing the forward or are open to making a playoff run without him, but the Devils appear to be taking an aggressive approach at the deadline.
With news that Jack Hughes might be out until the playoffs, expect the urgency from Devils’ GM Tom Fitzgerald to pick up too.
LeBrun adds that it doesn’t hurt to ask but noted, “I’m not convinced that Carolina would want to deal him to a team it might end up playing in the opening round of the playoffs, but stranger things have happened.” He said the team is also looking for a depth defenseman.
“So Fitzgerald is a busy man on the phone right now.”
As for why the Devils like Rantanen, JP Gambatese of Devils’ Advocates posted a thread on X.com describing why he was a good fit. Among the things he noted, Rantanen thrives as an off-the-puck player in transition, excelling at both shooting and distributing the puck. The Devils have players who can help where Rantanen struggles with zone entries and with strong transition teammates, his production should increase compared to what he’s done with the Hurricanes.
He would likely produce more in New Jersey’s system alongside Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier. Acquiring him from a division rival would be costly, but his playoff production and goal-scoring justify the price.
Devils Waiting on Jack Hughes News
The Devils are awaiting further news on the Jack Hughes injury situation. He is reportedly considering surgery for his shoulder injury. if he’s out for the rest of the season, it should be expected that the Devils will use the $8 million cap hit that gets added to LTIR before the trade deadline.
