NHL News
Frontrunner Emerges in Gourde Trade Talk, Leafs & Sens Still In
A new frontrunner has emerged in trade talks involving Yanni Gourde, but the Senators and Maple Leafs remain interested.
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken are reportedly in talks about a potential trade involving Yanni Gourde (and Oliver Bjorkstrand), but other teams, including the Ottawa Senators and possibly the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Gourde as well.
Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday afternoon:
“As we approach waiver deadline (2ET), have heard Tampa Bay and Seattle working on a deal potentially involving Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde. Remember: Lightning have Cam Atkinson and newly-signed (to an NHL deal) Logan Brown on waivers today. May affect how things proceed.”
With the NHL trade deadline approaching on March 7, multiple teams are exploring a trade for Gourde — a two-time Stanley Cup Winner.
Senators and Maple Leafs Also Linked to Gourde
Gourde, 33, has a modest 14 points in 36 games this season. His lower production is due mostly to an injury, but he returned on Tuesday and trade talk almost immediately picked up.
Frank Seravalli notes that Toronto’s first priority is a center. He explained:
The Leafs have been focused on Brayden Schenn and to a lesser extent Scott Laughton, but Treliving is weighing cost with putting all the puzzle pieces together. Could Gourde and Brandon Tanev come over in the same package?
Bruce Garrioch tweeted that the Senators were also interested. He notes, “Postmedia has been told the Sens have held talks with the Seattle Kraken regarding C Yanni Gourde. You can add him to the list. Veteran who won two Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fits the bill for what Ottawa wants.”
Right now, it sounds like the Lightning are the frontrunners. Could Ottawa or Toronto come over the top in the final moments and that the popular pending UFA?
Next: Insider Links Oilers to Big Kraken Blueliner as Ideal Fit
