Oilers to Go Back to the Bruins for Ekholm-Like Trade?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic asked in a recent column, “Why not go back to the Bruins after already making a deal with them earlier in the week?” He brought the question up as part of his plan to help the Edmonton Oilers tackle what needs to be done ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, saying the Oilers need to trade Evander Kane and then take a big swing.

After already making a deal with the Bruins to acquire Trent Frederic, Nugent-Bowman wonders if the Oilers should go back to Boston and do more trade business.

What Trade Is Out There for the Bruins and Oilers?

Nugent-Bowman goes on to add that the Oilers haven’t found out yet if John Klingberg can handle the second-pair minutes on the right side. As such, an upgrade is needed. “The best thing the Oilers can do is an upgrade [Darnell] Nurse’s partner with a high-caliber blueliner with the term. Think of nabbing Brandon Carlo as the right-handed version of the Ekholm trade from two years ago.”

Can the Oilers find a trade with the Bruins that was like their Mattias Ekholm deadline deal?

Carlo, 28, has two seasons remaining on his contract. He’s a $4.1 million cap hit, which is workable if Kane goes out in the deal (or another one). Like it cost the Oilers assets to land Ekholm, Carlo won’t be cheap. The 2026 first-round pick is the starting point.

The Ekholm trade also cost the Oilers prospect Reid Schaefer. Which prospect would go in a Carlo deal? Nugent-Bowman offered up Beau Akey in his proposed trade scenario.

He then adds forward James Hamblin and a 2027 fifth-round pick to get the deal to the finish line.

What Would the Oilers Be Getting Back?

If that sounds like a lot to give for two seasons of Carlo, it is. The good news is that the scribe believes the Oilers could also get a forward back in the deal. “To round out the trade, I have the Oilers getting Morgan Geekie. The 26-year-old forward has already hit 20 goals and has spent time as Boston’s top-line left winger this season.”

He also notes that the Bruins would be retaining salary in the trade to make it all work. That would be a $1 million savings on Geekie, a pending RFA.

In theory, it’s an interesting trade and an intriguing idea. Is it realistic? Well, it all starts with the Oilers finding a home for Evander Kane, which is easier said than done.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Lightning, Devils, Penguins, Blues, Oilers