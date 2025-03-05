Edmonton Oilers
Binnington Comes Off the Trade Market as Blues Focus on Playoffs
Jordan Binnington will not be moved by the St. Louis Blues ahead of the trade deadline, says a Blues beat reporter.
A major trade deadline domino has seemingly fallen, as Jordan Binnington is reportedly no longer available on the market. According to Blues’ reporter Andy Strickland, the team has opted to keep their starting goaltender, shifting their focus toward securing a 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff spot rather than making a move before the March 7 trade deadline.
Binnington, 30, has made headlines of late as a player the Blues might be open to moving and for his play at the 4 Nation Face-Off tournament. He led the Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019, and while he shows flashes of being a top goaltender still, his numbers are inconsistent. However, following his strong performance at the 4 Nations, trade speculation grew. A few teams were linked to a possible deal, including the Edmonton Oilers.
Since then, speculation has quieted down. The Oilers said they’re sticking with their goalies, and with two years left on his contract at $6 million per season, he wasn’t an option Edmonton could afford, given their salary cap issues. Now, with the Blues having decided against moving him, fans can put any trade rumors to rest.
The Blues Didn’t Like The Returns Had They Been Open to a Binnington Trade
While goaltenders like Linus Ullmark and Jacob Markstrom being the only real goaltenders to fetch first-round picks in recent trades, the Blues weren’t going to get a big haul for Binnington. He doesn’t have the same trade value and for St. Louis GM Doug Armstrong, holding onto him for a possible playoff run made more sense. Binnington also isn’t a rental, so there was no concern of him leaving in the offseason.
The Blues have gone on a bit of a run and aren’t out of the playoff conversation.
With Binnington staying put, teams seeking goaltending help must look elsewhere, as one of the biggest potential trade candidates is now off the board.
Next: Oilers Assign Matt Savoie Amid More Possible Deadline Moves
