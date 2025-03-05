NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Sharks, Canadiens, Devils

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 4), the Edmonton Oilers pulled off a salary cap savvy trade on Tuesday, but together another disappointing effort against a team they should have performed better against. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens took a big name off the trade market by signing Jake Evans to a new deal. The San Jose Sharks pulled goaltender Vitek Vanecek in anticipation of a trade, and the New Jersey Devils are waiting on injury news on Jack Hughes.

Oilers Trade for Frederic and Drop a Stinker to the Ducks

The Oilers pulled off a trade on Tuesday, adding forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones. Frederic is the key player here as he adds grit and physicality, along with some skill for the playoffs, at a prorated cap hit of $575K. Frederic won’t be available for another three weeks, and the Oilers could have used him tonight.

Edmonton lost 6-2 to the Anaheim Ducks. They scored first but allowed four goals in the first period and some incredibly poor defensive coverage forced the Oilers to pull Calvin Pickard after the first period. Stuart Skinner allowed two more in the final 40 minutes.

Canadiens Sign Jake Evans

The Montreal Canadiens announced they signed forward Jake Evans to a new four-year contract extension. The deal removes one of the more popular forwards at the deadline off the trade bait boards. Evans could have made more in free agency, but Pierre LeBrun reported that this deal was all about Evans wanting to stay with the Canadiens. He said the organization didn’t move much from their original offer.

Sharks Hold Out Vitek Vanecek

The San Jose Sharks pulled goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the lineup on Tuesday for trade-related reasons. It wasn’t reported there was an imminent trade in the works, but the assumption is that a deal is coming.

Vanecek has a $3.4M cap hit and the Sharks don’t have another retention slot with which to help facilitate a deal. If there is going to be salary retention, it will have to be from a third team.

Devils Waiting on Jack Hughes Injury News

It’s too soon to know how long Jack Hughes will be out of the lineup for the New Jersey Devils, but his injury situation doesn’t sound positive. Hughes is getting a second opinion and until the Devils know more, they won’t operate under the assumption they can use $8 million as additional spending at the trade deadline.

The expecation is that Devils will be aggressive, but GM Tom Fitzgerald needs to know how far he can push things. Pierre LeBrun wrote on Tuesday evening, “I believe the Devils advised the Carolina Hurricanes before the Hughes injury that if the Canes were going to look at flipping Mikko Rantanen, they would be interested in getting into that conversation.”

