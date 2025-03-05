Hockey World Reacts as NHL’s Tough Man Olivier Signs 6-Yr Deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Mathieu Olivier to a six-year, $18 million contract extension, carrying a $3 million AAV. The deal, which is slightly front-loaded, includes a 10-team no-trade clause.

Olivier, 28, is arguably the NHL’s toughest fighter, leading the league in tilts. This season, he has recorded 12 goals and 21 points in 61 games, along with 113 penalty minutes, 232 hits, and 66 blocked shots while averaging 14:26 of ice time.

Since joining Columbus in 2022, Olivier has tallied 22 goals, 48 points, and 573 hits in 181 games. Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell spoke highly of the forward after the extension was announced. He noted, “Olivier has emerged as a key contributor on and off the ice thanks to his work ethic, dedication, leadership and other intangibles that are critical to a team’s success.” He then added, “Ensuring that Mathieu remains a Blue Jacket was a priority for us and we are ecstatic that he and his family will be part of our Blue Jackets family for many years.”

While limited offensively, Olivier is shooting 16% this season—double his career average—making him a valuable bottom-six enforcer who will have to find a way to keep his production going to be worth the pay increase.

NHL’s Reaction to the Olivier Signing

Jeff Svoboda writes:” Who could have guessed at the time he’d become such a huge part of what the Jackets are building here? He’s certainly earned the new contract with his play and leadership.”

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic writes: “Mathieu Olivier’s new deal runs through the 2030-31 season. He’s signed further into the future than any other Blue Jackets player.”

Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic: “The #CBJ have signed Mathieu Olivier to a six-year extension carrying a $3M AAV. Nice reward for a tough guy who can use his hands to score some goals, too.”

From BucciOT.com on X: “As expected, longer term, lower cap number. Good for Olivier. He can build a sweet condo downtown, a nice house in Dublin or a big farm in Marengo. He’ll need to keep scoring around 10 goals a year to really make it worth it. But he’s the heavyweight champ, is a great teammate, and has a presence in the room.”

JFresh notes: “Mathieu Olivier, extended 6x$3M by CBJ, is a bottom six enforcer. Leads the NHL in fights, known as one of the toughest guys in the game. Works hard without the puck, is extremely limited with it. Shooting 16% this year, double his career average.”

