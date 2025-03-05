NHL News
Lightning Finalize Trade: Acquire Gourde, Bjorkstrand from Kraken
The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken in a trade Wednesday.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline, acquiring forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken. In return, Seattle receives two first-round picks (2026 and 2027), a 2025 second-round pick from Toronto, and forward Michael Eyssimont. Tampa also gains a 2026 fifth-round pick from Seattle.
Pierre LeBrun reports, “Detroit is involved as well. Seattle retaining 50 percent on Gourde and so is Detroit before Gourde lands in Tampa.” Detroit receives the earlier of Tampa Bay’s or Edmonton’s pick in 4th round in 2025.
This deal significantly bolsters Tampa Bay’s forward depth as they push for another deep playoff run.
Gourde, a veteran two-way center, is known for his ability to score, his forechecking, and his net-front presence. Bjorkstrand adds scoring ability and offensive versatility, making the Lightning an even bigger threat in the Eastern Conference.
Tampa is already on a roll, going 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. That they landed two more potentially key pieces to their playoff run is a big deal. The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are also said to have shown interest, specifically in Gourde.
Kraken Selling Ahead of the Deadline
Seattle is officially a seller at the trade deadline. This deal brings them a couple of high-value draft picks. Meanwhile, Eyssimont, a depth forward, brings energy and grit to their lineup.
With this trade, the Lightning are emerging as favorites in the East.
