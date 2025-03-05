Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Panthers Acquiring Vitek Vanecek in Trade with Sharks

Vitek Vanecek is being going from the San Jose Sharks to the Florida Panthers in a trade where no salary is being retained.

The Florida Panthers are acquiring goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Patrick Giles, as first reported by NBA writer Tim Reynolds. Pierre LeBrun and others later confirmed the trade, adding that the deal includes no salary retention on Vanecek’s $3.4 million cap hit, with the Panthers leveraging their cap space due to Matthew Tkachuk’s placement on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

The Panthers were also looking to add a goalie following the Spencer Knight trade to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vanecek, 29, has struggled this season with a 3-7-1 record, but Florida hopes he will perform better behind their strong defensive unit. Analytics suggest his numbers could improve on a more sound defensive team. Over his NHL career, he has posted a 94-52-20 record, with a 2.82 GAA and.903 SV%.

The Panthers continue their aggressive approach at this season’s trade deadline, having already traded for defenseman Seth Jones. Their aim is to strengthen their roster ahead of a potential Stanley Cup run, knowing that Tkachuk is likely to return for postseason action.

Vanecek trade Panthers
Vanecek trade Panthers

With the NHL’s salary cap limiting flexibility for most teams, Florida’s ability to make such a move, thanks to LTIR, highlights their willingness to take advantage of an unfortunate situation.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Hurricanes, Oilers, Canucks

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

More News

PuckPedia NHL Trade Talk

Discover more from NHL Trade Talk

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading