NHL News
Utah Hockey Club Signs Ian Cole, Alex Kerfoot to New 1-Yr Deals
The Utah Hockey Club signed forward Alex Kerfoot and defenseman Ian Cole to new one-year extensions on Wednesday night.
The Utah Hockey Club took care of some business on Wednesday night and signed deals with two of their key players. The organization announced a one-year contract extension for defenseman Ian Cole and a one-year deal for forward Alex Kerfoot.
Ian Cole Brings Experience to Utah’s Blue Line
Cole, a 36-year-old defenseman, signed a one-year extension with a $2.8 million cap hit. It includes performance bonuses, potentially bringing his total earnings to $3 million. Known for his leadership and shot-blocking ability, Cole brings veteran experience to Utah’s blue line.
Signed and sealed. ✍️— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) March 6, 2025
We are thrilled to sign defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year contract extension.
📰: https://t.co/v8A2VmaYuZ pic.twitter.com/3yE9kxbdWY
“Ian is the consummate professional and puts his body on the line nightly for our team,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations. “He has played a critical role in helping to shape the identity of our team this year through his work ethic, durability, and relentless commitment.”
General manager Bill Armstrong added, “Ian’s work ethic and leadership on and off the ice are valuable assets to our group, and we’re thrilled to have him remain with our organization as we fight for a playoff spot.”
Kerfoot Returning as a Versatile Forward
Meanwhile, Kerfoot’s extension carries a $3 million cap hit, rewarding his versatility as both a center and winger. In 61 games this season, he has contributed seven goals and nine assists. The 29-year-old forward, who has played 585 NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, and Utah, continues to be a steady presence in the lineup.
A leader on and off the ice. 🤝— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) March 6, 2025
We've signed forward Alex Kerfoot to a one-year contract extension!
📰: https://t.co/q8kfc0uUgr pic.twitter.com/YeZHzydYcp
“Alex is a respected voice in our locker room, and he and his wife Marissa have already made a huge impact in our community through their initiatives for young women and girls,” said Chris Armstrong.
Bill Armstrong added, “Alex is an important leader for our group, and we look forward to having his continued contribution as we push for the playoffs.”
