Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets Tell Provorov He Won’t Be Traded at Deadline
Columbus Blue Jackets’ GM Don Waddell has confirmed he told Ivan Provorov that the team wasn’t going to trade him.
Despite contract negotiations stalling, Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has made it clear that Ivan Provorov is unlikely to be moved ahead of the March 7 NHL trade deadline. Speaking to Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne, Waddell emphasized that he doesn’t feel comfortable pulling a key player from the lineup given Columbus’ current push for a wild-card spot.
Given how hard the players have worked this season and everything their organization and the team has been through this season, “If I rip a guy out of this locker room right now that’s playing a role for us on this hockey club, I think that’s pretty devastating to our team,” Waddell said. “I think it’s the wrong message from my end to the fans, the coaches, and the players.” He added he just wouldn’t feel good about that decision.
Blue Jackets and Provorov Still Not Close on Extension
Despite deciding not to trade Provorov, Waddell admitted there was a gap in negotiations between the team and the defenseman. Provorov, a pending unrestricted free agent could leave in the summer, which is a risk for the Blue Jackets. Still, Waddell is going to keep trying to get this done. Money and term is an issue.
Insiders like Aaron Portzline and Emily Kaplan suggested this week that unless Columbus received an overwhelming trade offer, Provorov would likely remain with the team through the deadline. That turned out to be true. How likely the two sides are to finalize an extension remains to be seen.
Next: Binnington Comes Off the Trade Market as Blues Focus on Playoffs
