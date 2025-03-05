Sabres Finalizing Two-Year Extension with Jordan Greenway

Multiple sources, including Pierre LeBrun and PuckPedia, report that the Buffalo Sabres and forward Jordan Greenway are finalizing a two-year contract extension worth approximately $4 million per season. Discussions between the two sides have intensified over the past 24 hours, with both parties open to a deal.

While the contract is not yet completed, it is trending toward being finalized.

Update: hearing Sabres and Jordan Greenway are finalizing a two-year extension worth around $4M a season https://t.co/QpquF8w5sU — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 5, 2025

Greenway, 28, has carved out a role as a physical, low-event bottom-six winger for Buffalo. Talk was that the Sabres had listened to trade calls on the forward and the Oilers liked him before going with Trent Frederic. Ultimately, the Sabres have chosen to keep Greenway.

Intriguing Decision for the Sabres

The extension has sparked mixed reactions among fans and analysts. While some like what Greenway brings and they appreciate his game others question the decision to prioritize re-signing depth players while shopping other key assets at the trade deadline.

Amid speculation that the Sabres may trade young core pieces like Dylan Cozens, JJ Peterka, or Owen Power, it seems strange that the Sabres would give Greenway a new deal. If the return in trade talks was not where the Sabres wanted them to be, that could explain why he wasn’t moved.

Jordan Greenway Sabres trade talk

With the Sabres struggling to stay in the playoff race, critics argue that a major trade should be their focus. And, of all the players to keep, Greenway seems like the player Buffalo shouldn’t have prioritized.

Are more signings coming? Does this hint at what Buffalo might do in the final hours before Friday’s deadline?

