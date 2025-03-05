Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Finalizing Two-Year Extension with Jordan Greenway
Jordan Greenway has signed a contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres. A two-year deal worth $4 million per season.
Multiple sources, including Pierre LeBrun and PuckPedia, report that the Buffalo Sabres and forward Jordan Greenway are finalizing a two-year contract extension worth approximately $4 million per season. Discussions between the two sides have intensified over the past 24 hours, with both parties open to a deal.
While the contract is not yet completed, it is trending toward being finalized.
Update: hearing Sabres and Jordan Greenway are finalizing a two-year extension worth around $4M a season https://t.co/QpquF8w5sU— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 5, 2025
Greenway, 28, has carved out a role as a physical, low-event bottom-six winger for Buffalo. Talk was that the Sabres had listened to trade calls on the forward and the Oilers liked him before going with Trent Frederic. Ultimately, the Sabres have chosen to keep Greenway.
Intriguing Decision for the Sabres
The extension has sparked mixed reactions among fans and analysts. While some like what Greenway brings and they appreciate his game others question the decision to prioritize re-signing depth players while shopping other key assets at the trade deadline.
Amid speculation that the Sabres may trade young core pieces like Dylan Cozens, JJ Peterka, or Owen Power, it seems strange that the Sabres would give Greenway a new deal. If the return in trade talks was not where the Sabres wanted them to be, that could explain why he wasn’t moved.
With the Sabres struggling to stay in the playoff race, critics argue that a major trade should be their focus. And, of all the players to keep, Greenway seems like the player Buffalo shouldn’t have prioritized.
Are more signings coming? Does this hint at what Buffalo might do in the final hours before Friday’s deadline?
Next: Insider Links Oilers to Big Kraken Blueliner as Ideal Fit
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 13 seconds ago
Sabres Finalizing Two-Year Extension with Jordan Greenway
Jordan Greenway has signed a contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres. A two-year deal...
-
NHL News/ 33 minutes ago
Frontrunner Emerges in Gourde Trade Talk, Leafs & Sens Still In
A new frontrunner has emerged in trade talks involving Yanni Gourde, but the Senators...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Insider Links Oilers to Big Kraken Blueliner as Ideal Fit
Would Jamie Oleksiak make for a good trade fit as the Edmonton Oilers try...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Hurricanes, Oilers, Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Mar. 5): Will Hurricanes trade Rantanen, can the Canucks...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 15 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Sharks, Canadiens, Devils
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 4 - The Oilers traded for Trent Frederic, the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
What a Trent Frederic Trade Means for Other Oilers’ Deadline Plans
The Trent Frederic trade might be the first domino to fall for the Oilers...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Sharks Hold Out Vitek Vanecek as Trade Rumors Swirl
The San Jose Sharks are holding out goaltender Vitek Vanecek as a potential trade...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Big Trade Target Off Board as Canadiens Sign Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans has signed an extension with the team, a four-year...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Oilers Trading For Bruins Forward Trent Frederic in 3-Team Deal
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly acquiring Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers in a Real Trade Deadline Pickle with Contracts Fiasco
The Edmonton Oilers trade deadline contract situation among their forwards has created a real...