Insider Links Oilers to Big Kraken Blueliner as Ideal Fit

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Edmonton Oilers’ top priority now is to acquire a defenseman ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline. After landing a physical depth forward, they checked off one item on their to-do list. Now, they need reinforcement on defense because they’re far too easy to play against for high-scoring offensive opponents.

In a recent article examining teams’ needs in the final hours before the deadline, Seravall notes that the Oilers need a “true defender.” His pick is Jamie Oleksiak of the Seattle Kraken.

Why the Oilers Might Like Oleksiak

He explains:

“Scoop: While Edmonton operates on dual tracks – using Evander Kane’s LTIR money or not – they have gone out and addressed one need by adding Trent Frederic. He brings a different element, lineup flexibility and some size. Their goaltending hasn’t been great, but the Oilers have also been a mess in their own end lately. They need another ‘defender’ in every sense of the word. Carson Soucy is a fit, particularly since he can play both sides, but the Canucks aren’t going to do the Oilers any favors. Oleksiak has size and term.”

Oleksiak does have a 16-team modified no-trade clause in his contract. He would need to approve a deal to the Oilers. It’s not clear he would. However, the Kraken aren’t likely to make the playoffs, so if he wants a chance to win, the Oilers present that opportunity.

Jamie Oleksiak is being linked by an insider as an idea fit for the Oilers in trade talks

How This Trade Might Work

Oleksiak is a $4.6 million cap hit for two more seasons. If the Oilers can’t trade Evander Kane or he chooses to return ahead of the regular season, Edmonton will need help pulling off a trade like this. The Kraken aren’t retaining salary on anyone, so it would start at 50% retained from them. After that, in much the same way the Oilers got the Devils involved in their trade with the Bruins for Frederic, GM Stan Bowman would need another team to retain 50% as a third party broker.

That would bring Oleksiak down to $1.15 million on a pro-rated cost to the Oilers. The big difference here is that Oleksiak has another season after this one on his deal, which means the sweeteners to broker this trade will have to increase.

