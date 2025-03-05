New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Injury Update “Not Good”, Devils Talk Deadline Pivot
A Jack Hughes injury update suggests the New Jersey Devils will jump into the trade rental market in a big way at the deadline.
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, “Hearing that Jack Hughes‘ injury is significant…wonder if it might turn Devils from buyers into sellers…” This could drastically change the Devils’ deadline plans knowing that they’ve got money to spend and will be without their top star.
Meanwhile, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reported on Wednesday morning:
As of Tuesday, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes was still getting second opinions on his upper-body injury and the best course of treatment. Either way, he’s expected to be out for a bit. Before the injury, the Devils were buyers — looking to shore up center and forward depth. I expect them to still look at forwards, especially ones that could help their biggest issue: 5-on-5 scoring. But given the circumstances, I now think they could be in on rentals, too.”
*Update: The Devils released an official announcement that Hughes was done for the season, including the playoffs. He should be set to go for training camp in 2025-26. They wrote, “He underwent the successful procedure earlier today, which was performed by Dr. Peter Millett at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. Hughes is expected to make a full recovery…”
#NEWS: Jack Hughes underwent shoulder surgery earlier today and will be placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 5, 2025
Jack is expected to make a full recovery and be available for training camp.
📰: https://t.co/m06KjtAdPj pic.twitter.com/E2qNzfROk6
Hughes’ Season Over, Now What for the Devils?
After learning Hughes has suffered a season-ending injury and will miss the post-season, a big decision needs to be made. This could potentially alter the team’s approach to the March 7 NHL trade deadline. The question becomes, will they buy or sell?
Hughes sustained the injury during the March 2 game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and without their top star, one has to wonder how much the Devils believe they’ll be contenders. If they think they can add and manage without Hughes, they will likely jump head-first into the retail market with $8 million to spend.
On the other hand, initially expected to make moves to bolster their playoff push, New Jersey may now consider trading major assets if they feel their odds drop dramatically without him. They could attempt to fill the hole left by Hughes’ absence. However, if what they can acquire at the deadline isn’t a serious difference-maker, what’s the point?
With the deadline just days away, the Devils must quickly figure out who they’re going after. Some big names are already off the board, and while there are some options left out there that could be appealing, this is becoming a seller’s market.
