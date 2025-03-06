NHL News
Blues Want All 3 of Maple Leafs’ Top Prospects in Schenn Trade
TSN insider Darren Dreger says the Brayden Schenn might be the Maple Leafs top trade target, but the price is extremely high.
TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on TSN Insider trading Wednesday night that the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to search for a center at the trade deadline. Saying the priority is Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues, the backup plan is likely Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders. One of the reasons Toronto might move off the Schenn trade is the ask from the Blues.
It’s important to note that the Blues haven’t committed to trading Schenn. However, Dreger reports that the fact GM Doug Armstrong is taking calls means he’s fishing for the best return and still listening. The ask from the Maple Leafs is all three of their top prospects.
Dreger asks, “Would Toronto consider trading all three of their young prospects? You’re talking about Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, and Ben Danford for Brayden Schenn.” He adds, “Is that even enough?” Dreger says Armstrong is fishing for an unbelievable return.
The Blues Are Talking to Other Teams Beyond the Maple Leafs
It isn’t just the Maple Leafs the Blues are reportedly talking to. Dreger hinted that other teams might also be talking to the Blues but those teams aren’t just looking at prospects going back in a trade. The Blues want roster players. “The players I mentioned out of Toronto aren’t ready to be NHL roster players,” said Dreger.
That could lead the Blues toward prioritizing a trade with another team.
