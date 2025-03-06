Penguins Trade Michael Bunting to Predators for Luke Schenn, Tommy Novak

The Pittsburgh Penguins are trading forward Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators in a deal that brings defenseman Luke Schenn and center Tommy Novak to Pittsburgh, according to Elliotte Friedman. It’s not clear why either team would be making a hockey trade or buying considering their place in the standings. It could be the precursor to other trades.

Pierre LeBrun reports, “Believe the full deal is Luke Schenn and Tommy Novak to Pittsburgh for Michael Bunting and a 4th Rd pick in 2026.”

Hearing Michael Bunting being traded from Pittsburgh to Nashville



Believe Luke Schenn and Tommy Novak part of return — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2025

Bunting is a skilled winger who hasn’t always stuck with many of the teams he’s played for since leaving the Maple Leafs. This season, he has just 14 goals and 15 assists in 58 games.

Meanwhile, the Penguins bolster their roster with Schenn, a veteran defenseman known for his physical play and defensive reliability. There was talk that he could be a player who moved, but the belief was that it might be to a team trying to trade for his brother Brayden.

Novak is a playmaking center who can contribute offensively. At just 27 years old, he’s had two straight seasons of more than 40 points prior to the 2024-25 campaign. He has just 13 goals and nine assists in 52 games this season.

Bunting is on injured reserve and has another season on his deal after this one. He’s a $4.5 million cap hit. Novak has two more seasons on his deal after this one at a $3.5 million cap hit. Schenn is a $2.75 million cap hit and has this and next season on his deal.

Penguins Made a Second Trade, Moving Desharnais to Sharks

Just moments earlier, the Penguins did a different deal, sending defenseman Vinny Desharnais to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2028 5th Round Pick.

With the trade deadline approaching, it will be intriguing to see if other trade dominos fall.

If not, Nashville strengthens its forward corps, while Pittsburgh makes a swap on its blue line and adds a forward who could use a change of scenery and some elite linemates to re-spark his production.

