Nashville Predators
Penguins Trade Michael Bunting to Predators for Luke Schenn, Tommy Novak
The Pittsburgh Penguins are trading forward Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators for defenseman Luke Schenn and center Tommy Novak.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are trading forward Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators in a deal that brings defenseman Luke Schenn and center Tommy Novak to Pittsburgh, according to Elliotte Friedman. It’s not clear why either team would be making a hockey trade or buying considering their place in the standings. It could be the precursor to other trades.
Pierre LeBrun reports, “Believe the full deal is Luke Schenn and Tommy Novak to Pittsburgh for Michael Bunting and a 4th Rd pick in 2026.”
Hearing Michael Bunting being traded from Pittsburgh to Nashville— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2025
Believe Luke Schenn and Tommy Novak part of return
Bunting is a skilled winger who hasn’t always stuck with many of the teams he’s played for since leaving the Maple Leafs. This season, he has just 14 goals and 15 assists in 58 games.
Meanwhile, the Penguins bolster their roster with Schenn, a veteran defenseman known for his physical play and defensive reliability. There was talk that he could be a player who moved, but the belief was that it might be to a team trying to trade for his brother Brayden.
Novak is a playmaking center who can contribute offensively. At just 27 years old, he’s had two straight seasons of more than 40 points prior to the 2024-25 campaign. He has just 13 goals and nine assists in 52 games this season.
Bunting is on injured reserve and has another season on his deal after this one. He’s a $4.5 million cap hit. Novak has two more seasons on his deal after this one at a $3.5 million cap hit. Schenn is a $2.75 million cap hit and has this and next season on his deal.
Penguins Made a Second Trade, Moving Desharnais to Sharks
Just moments earlier, the Penguins did a different deal, sending defenseman Vinny Desharnais to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2028 5th Round Pick.
With the trade deadline approaching, it will be intriguing to see if other trade dominos fall.
If not, Nashville strengthens its forward corps, while Pittsburgh makes a swap on its blue line and adds a forward who could use a change of scenery and some elite linemates to re-spark his production.
Next: Blues Want All 3 of Maple Leafs’ Top Prospects in Schenn Trade
More News
-
Nashville Predators/ 28 minutes ago
Penguins Trade Michael Bunting to Predators for Luke Schenn, Tommy Novak
The Pittsburgh Penguins are trading forward Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators for defenseman...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Blues Want All 3 of Maple Leafs’ Top Prospects in Schenn Trade
TSN insider Darren Dreger says the Brayden Schenn might be the Maple Leafs top...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 hours ago
Blue Jackets Tell Provorov He Won’t Be Traded at Deadline
Columbus Blue Jackets' GM Don Waddell has confirmed he told Ivan Provorov that the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Binnington Comes Off the Trade Market as Blues Focus on Playoffs
Jordan Binnington will not be moved by the St. Louis Blues ahead of the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Assign Matt Savoie Amid More Possible Deadline Moves
The Edmonton Oilers sent Matt Savoie down to the AHL on Wednesday, likely in...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 5 hours ago
Jack Hughes Injury Update “Not Good”, Devils Talk Deadline Pivot
A Jack Hughes injury update suggests the New Jersey Devils will jump into the...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Lightning Finalize Trade: Acquire Gourde, Bjorkstrand from Kraken
The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 6 hours ago
Sabres Finalizing Two-Year Extension with Jordan Greenway
Jordan Greenway has signed a contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres. A two-year deal...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Frontrunner Emerges in Gourde Trade Talk, Leafs & Sens Still In
A new frontrunner has emerged in trade talks involving Yanni Gourde, but the Senators...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Insider Links Oilers to Big Kraken Blueliner as Ideal Fit
Would Jamie Oleksiak make for a good trade fit as the Edmonton Oilers try...