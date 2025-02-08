Calgary Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Isles, Leafs, Canucks, Canes & Avs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 7: Islanders trading Dobson, Maple Leafs after a center, Canucks Pettersson with yips?, Canes and Avs trade winner
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 7), Martin Necas has made an immediate impact with the Colorado Avalanche, outpacing Mikko Rantanen in early production. Necas thrives alongside Nathan MacKinnon, while Rantanen’s slow start with the Hurricanes raises questions about the trade outcome.
The Oilers are exploring a goalie upgrade, with a veteran reportedly open to joining. Meanwhile, the Canucks traded defenseman Mark Friedman in a minor deal to bolster their roster.
The Maple Leafs, Flames, and Canucks are active in trade discussions. Toronto is evaluating its center options, while its 3-1 win over the Kraken showed both positives and challenges.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story
Islanders’ Dobson Trade Rumors: What’s Happening?
New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello is reportedly open to trading Noah Dobson for a forward. And the Islanders seem to be interested in Elias Pettersson despite Vancouver’s uncertain trade plans. Could trading Dobson be a risk for the Islanders if Pettersson is not performing well?
Read More About the Speculation Here:
Maple Leafs Explore Trade Market for Second-Line Center
The Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be evaluating trade options for a second-line center. Elliotte Friedman reports that Toronto is exploring trade possibilities with key targets. Will the Maple Leafs be aggressive in the upcoming trade deadline?
Is Elias Pettersson Struggling with the Yips?
There’s a new theory about why Elias Pettersson is struggling. Does he have a “bad case” of the yips? If so, how would Pettersson’s hesitancy and fear of mistakes impact the play? Can Pettersson overcome mental struggle and return to the form he’s shown in the past?
Read More About the Odd Theory Here:
Early Trade Analysis: Necas Shines for Avalanche, Rantanen Struggles with Canes
Two weeks after the big trade, Martin Necas quickly adapted to playing with the Colorado Avalanche. He’s making an impact. On the other hand, Mikko Rantanen is struggling with the Carolina Hurricanes and adjusting to the new system. It would seem thus far that the Avalanche have won the trade based on Necas’ strong early showing. Will this imbalance last?
Read More About the Trade’s Grade Here:
More NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 7 Posts
- Who Won the Rantanen for Necas Trade So Far?
- Sheldon Keefe Unlikely to Walk His Comments Back in New Jersey
- Insider Talks Goalie Upgrade for Oilers, Vet Open to Joining Team
- Canucks Trade Defenseman Mark Friedman In Minor Deal
- Host Says Elias Pettersson Not Injured, Has Theory on Struggles
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Leafs, Flames & Canucks
- The Good, Bad & Ugly in Maple Leafs 3-1 Win Over Kraken
- Maple Leafs Working Through Trade Deadline Centers “Wish List”
- Noah Dobson Trade Talk: Rumored Deal with Canucks Unlikely
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Lightning, Oilers & Maple Leafs
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Isles, Leafs, Canucks, Canes & Avs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 7: Islanders trading Dobson, Maple Leafs after a center,...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 5 hours ago
Who Won the Rantanen for Necas Trade So Far?
In the trade between the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes, where Martin Necas moved...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Insider Talks Goalie Upgrade for Oilers, Vet Open to Joining Team
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun posted a column on Friday focused on what the Edmonton Oilers might...
-
Nashville Predators/ 7 hours ago
Canucks Trade Defenseman Mark Friedman In Minor Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have made another trade, sending defenseman Mark Friedman in minor deal...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Host Says Elias Pettersson Not Injured, Has Theory on Struggles
There are many theories about why the Canucks Elias Pettersson is not playing well....
-
Calgary Flames/ 10 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Leafs, Flames & Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 7), Maple Leafs Stolarz leads team to win,...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly in Maple Leafs 3-1 Win Over Kraken
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1. What were the...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Maple Leafs Working Through Trade Deadline Centers “Wish List”
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly working through a wish list of centers as...
-
New York Islanders/ 13 hours ago
Noah Dobson Trade Talk: Rumored Deal with Canucks Unlikely
There are reports that the New York Islanders are open to trade Noah Dobson,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 24 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Lightning, Oilers & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 6: Lightning after both defensive and offensive help, Oilers...