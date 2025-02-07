Canucks Trade Defenseman Mark Friedman In Minor Deal

The Vancouver Canucks have revealed they have made another trade. One of the more active teams ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, it was announced by General Manager Patrik Allvin that the Canucks have traded defenseman Mark Friedman to the Nashville Predators for future considerations. The Predators have also released a statement on the trade.

It’s a minor deal that could have come from the fallout of the Marcus Pettersson trade and the signing by the Canucks this week. It could also indicate that Vancouver is trying to clear up a little more space on their blue line to make other additions.

Friedman, 29, is a right-shot defenseman who has played five games with the Canucks this season. He is making $775K on the cap, so any link that this trade is about Noah Dobson coming to Vancouver is a stretch. However, clearing off a contract from the books, might be playing a role here. They are at 47 of 50 contracts.

Friedman, a 2014 third-round pick by the Flyers, has played in the NHL with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Vancouver, tallying 12 points in 56 games. He’s also appeared in 238 AHL games, recording 77 points. A Bowling Green alum, Friedman earned multiple WCHA honors before turning pro in 2017.

