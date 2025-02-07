Edmonton Oilers
Insider Talks Goalie Upgrade for Oilers, Vet Open to Joining Team
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun posted a column on Friday focused on what the Edmonton Oilers might do at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. Saying they’re right in the mix and a favorite to win the Stanley Cup, LeBrun asked what a team with no glaring holes can or should do. One topic of discussion was a possible upgrade in goal, and LeBrun confirmed that a veteran netminder would be open to joining Edmonton.
LeBrun writes, “I do believe John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks would waive his no-trade clause to go to Edmonton. So there’s that. But it sure doesn’t sound like Bowman sees goaltending as an area of concern.”
The NHL insider talked about how well Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have played for the Oilers this season. He wondered if Gibson would even be an upgrade over either netminder. There would be debate on that, depending on which fan you ask, but it sounds like the Oilers don’t see a need to go out and add a goalie.
“Our goalies have been great (since November),” GM Stan Bowman said in a conversation with LeBrun. He added, “Calvin Pickard is 10-1 in his last 11 games. And Skinner’s been excellent, too. Based on the performance of the team and their performance individually, they’ve done a really good job for us.”
Bowman Not Sure Where Skinner Concern and Goalie Rumors Come From
When discussing the idea of adding another, he talked about speculation that the team might be worried Skinner isn’t good enough. It’s an odd sentiment, considering he got the Oilers to within one game of a Stanley Cup win last season.
“So, I’m not sure where that comes from. … We certainly believe in both of them, and we think they’ve been a big part of why our team has been so consistent over the last several months here.”
As for talks with Gibson, there are no reports those discussions have ever even happened. And, it would be safe to assume they haven’t, at least not since the start of the season. The Oilers are and have been comfortable with their goalies for a while. Why call around if the idea is to focus on a depth forward or potentially depth on the blue line?
Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Leafs, Flames & Canucks
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 hours ago
Who Won the Rantanen for Necas Trade So Far?
In the trade between the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes, where Martin Necas moved...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Insider Talks Goalie Upgrade for Oilers, Vet Open to Joining Team
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun posted a column on Friday focused on what the Edmonton Oilers might...
-
Nashville Predators/ 4 hours ago
Canucks Trade Defenseman Mark Friedman In Minor Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have made another trade, sending defenseman Mark Friedman in minor deal...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Host Says Elias Pettersson Not Injured, Has Theory on Struggles
There are many theories about why the Canucks Elias Pettersson is not playing well....
-
Calgary Flames/ 7 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Leafs, Flames & Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 7), Maple Leafs Stolarz leads team to win,...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly in Maple Leafs 3-1 Win Over Kraken
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1. What were the...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Maple Leafs Working Through Trade Deadline Centers “Wish List”
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly working through a wish list of centers as...
-
New York Islanders/ 10 hours ago
Noah Dobson Trade Talk: Rumored Deal with Canucks Unlikely
There are reports that the New York Islanders are open to trade Noah Dobson,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 21 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Lightning, Oilers & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 6: Lightning after both defensive and offensive help, Oilers...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 21 hours ago
Connor Bedard Claps Back at Analysts’ Criticism of His “Soft” Play
Connor Bedard is star, but analysts like Mark Messier and Paul Bissonnette aren't letting...