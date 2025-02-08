Who Won the Rantanen for Necas Trade So Far?

So, a couple of weeks after the big trade between the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes, how’s the trade looking for each team? Although things can change quickly, Martin Necas has made an immediate impact with the Avalanche over the first few games after the trade. For the Hurricanes and Mikko Rantanen, well, not so much. In seven games, Necas scored three goals and added five assists for eight points, significantly outpacing Mikko Rantanen in production.

Comparing Necas and Rantanen

One of Necas’ standout attributes is his exceptional skating speed. He’s integrated seamlessly with Nathan MacKinnon, another fast skater. Playing alongside MacKinnon on the top line, Necas’ production could continue to grow as he gains more chemistry with the Avalanche’s star forward. Necas’ solid start suggests he will become a key player with the Avalanche, playing an integral role on the top line and first power play unit.

On the other hand, Rantanen has had a slower start with the Hurricanes. Rantanen has posted just one goal and one assist for two points in six games. Given his previous production, his slower start is unexpected. He was on fire with the Avalanche.

Perhaps it’s due to a new system with the Hurricanes. Who knows? In addition, playing with an elite player like MacKinnon makes life easier for Necas. Will it take Rantanen more time to adjust? Rantanen’s talents are undeniable. It could be just a matter of time. He’s one of the NHL’s top power forwards and should be expected to impact both ends of the ice.

The Bigger Picture for Necas and Rantanen

While Necas has had a more productive start to his time with the Avalanche, the long-term success of this trade will depend on how both players settle into their new roles. Necas has benefitted from playing alongside MacKinnon, and it’s worth noting that being part of this offensive system has boosted his numbers. Conversely, Rantanen’s production could take off as the season progresses. He has a proven track record, particularly during the playoffs., that should benefit the Hurricanes in the long run.

Necas has been stellar for the Avalanche since being traded

Trade Final Grade (For Now)

Based on early performance, Colorado holds the edge in the trade. Necas’ strong start tips the balance. His offensive production and speed have made him a valuable addition to the Avalanche. Meanwhile, Rantanen’s quieter Carolina start might not erode his future potential, but it’s clear that the Avalanche have gotten the better of the trade.

Final Grade: Colorado Avalanche: B+ & Carolina Hurricanes: C

