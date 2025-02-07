Calgary Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Lightning, Oilers & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 6: Lightning after both defensive and offensive help, Oilers Emberson extension, Maple Leafs want Brayden Schenn?
This and more from today’s coverage.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 6), a Vancouver Canucks reporter claims that Marcus Pettersson’s deal is an insult to Brock Boeser. Another speculation is that the Canucks snagged a potential Oilers’ trade target in their early deadline deal.
A hockey insider reports the Maple Leafs are interested in a potential Brayden Schenn trade by the St. Louis Blues. The Oilers sent Noah Philp to the AHL, and Ty Emberson’s agency change could affect ongoing negotiations. Finally, could Connor McDavid‘s next contract cost the Oilers $20 million per season? Can the current Flames roster make the playoffs without deadline trades?
NHL Trade Talk also speculated on the hidden impacts of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Canadiens, Oilers, and Penguins game reviews were featured in the morning roundup. Plus, we invite readers to review the breakdown of NHL Trade Talk’s 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board 3.0. Finally, Sidney Crosby leaves practice with an injury, and the Lightning are pushing for depth, eyeing two big names ahead of the deadline.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story
Lightning Eyeing Depth Additions for Playoff Push
The Tampa Bay Lightning aim to strengthen their offense and defense depth. Some possibilities include Brian Dumoulin, whose defensive skills could enhance the Lightning’s playoff chances. Also, former Lightning player Yanni Gourde could bring chemistry and a cup-winning mindset back to Tampa.
Read the Rest of the Post Here:
Oilers’ Emberson Switches Agencies as the Team Eyes Extension
The word is that the Edmonton Oilers’ Ty Emberson has switched agencies. Is this a signal of a potential Edmonton Oilers extension? The Oilers are looking for a team-friendly extension with Emberson. Is that feeling mutual? Does Emberson want to stay with the Oilers?
Read More About the Extension Talks here:
NHL Trade Talk: Top 30 Trade Bait Candidates for 2025 Deadline
Take a look at the NHL Trade Talk Trade Candidates. They include Brock Nelson, Casey Mittelstadt, and Dylan Cozens. The list consists of those players on NHL teams who are “target” veterans with expiring contracts for key deadline moves. As the trade deadline heat builds, teams scout players for upgrades.
Brayden Schenn Trade Talks Heat Up Ahead of NHL Deadline
Rumors are that the St. Louis Blues might trade Brayden Schenn, and the Toronto Maple Leafs might be interested. Schenn’s $6.5 million salary could make him an attractive trade. But what would the ask for Schenn be?
More NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 6 Posts
- Canucks Reporter Says Marcus Pettersson Deal Insult to Boeser
- Insider: Leafs In on “Potential” Brayden Schenn Trade by Blues
- The Hidden and Unspoken Impacts of the 4 Nations Face-Off
- Oilers Send Philp to AHL: NHL Deadline or 4 Nations Related?
- Huge Stolarz News: Kraken vs Maple Leafs Game Preview
- Scribe: Connor McDavid Could Cost Oilers $20 Million Per Season
- NHL Trade Talk’s 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board 3.0
- Canucks Snagged Oilers’ Trade Target In Early Deadline Deal
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers & Penguins
- Oilers’ Ty Emberson Makes Agency Change, Affecting Negotiations
- Is Current Flames Roster Playoff Bound Without Deadline Trades?
- Sidney Crosby Leaves Penguins Practice: 4 Nations Tournament Update
- Lightning Pushing for Depth; Team Eyeing Two Big Names
- Oilers Let Lead Slip, But Win 4-3 in Overtime vs Blackhawks
