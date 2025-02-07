Calgary Flames
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Leafs, Flames & Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 7), Maple Leafs Stolarz leads team to win, Flames lose to Avalanche, Canucks win with OT penalty shot
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 7). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL.
In today’s roundup, the Maple Leafs won their third straight game on their Pacific road trip, beating the Kraken by a score of 3-1. The Flames lost to the Avalanche by a score of 4-2, and the Canucks beat the Sharks in overtime 2-1. Recent additions in both these latter games led the teams to their wins.
Stolarz Return Big as Maple Leafs Beat Kraken 3-1
Anthony Stolarz returned from a two-month injury by making 26 saves in a 3-1 Toronto Maple Leafs win. Matthew Knies extended his goal streak, scoring in his third straight game. Philippe Myers scored his first goal as a Maple Leafs player.
In a Maple Leafs milestone, Mitch Marner (629 games) became the fourth player to record 500 career assists in Maple Leafs history. He’s also the 12th-fastest skater in NHL history to reach the milestone. Only three players have hit the mark faster in the past 30 years: Connor McDavid (527 games), Peter Forsberg (551) and Sidney Crosby (554).
Martin Necas Leads Avalanche to 4-2 Victory Over Flames
Colorado Avalanche newcomer Martin Necas scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-2 Avalanche win over the Calgary Flames. Cale Makar hit the 20-goal milestone for the third time in his career.
Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, who will also play for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, leads the NHL with 83 points (20 goals and 63 assists).
Drew O’Connor‘s OT Penalty Shot Lifts Canucks to 2-1 Win
Canucks’ newcomer Drew O’Connor scored an overtime penalty shot. It pushed the Canucks to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Thatcher Demko, who is back in good form after his injury, made 33 saves. He helped Vancouver grab two more points. Although former Canucks player Tyler Toffoli tied the game late, the Sharks fell by a score of 2-1.
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers & Penguins
More News
-
NHL News/ 10 minutes ago
Leafs and Flyers Jets Talk Laughton Trade, Big D-Man Not Involved
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are both rumored to be looking into...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 hour ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Jets, Oilers & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 8), Jets win eighth in a row, Oilers...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Leafs Liking Cozens Deal or Multi-Player Trade with Blues?
Sportsnet's Luke Fox looked at possible trades for the Maple Leafs, focusing on Dylan...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Bouchard, Skinner Warned in Oilers’ Loss: Message Received?
Evan Bouchard and Stuart Skinner are solid players for the Edmonton Oilers, but their...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
3 Trade Deadline Candidates for the St. Louis Blues this Season
The St. Louis Blues sit sixth in the Central Division and 24th in the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 14 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Isles, Leafs, Canucks, Canes & Avs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 7: Islanders trading Dobson, Maple Leafs after a center,...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 19 hours ago
Who Won the Rantanen for Necas Trade So Far?
In the trade between the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes, where Martin Necas moved...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Insider Talks Goalie Upgrade for Oilers, Vet Open to Joining Team
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun posted a column on Friday focused on what the Edmonton Oilers might...
-
Nashville Predators/ 22 hours ago
Canucks Trade Defenseman Mark Friedman In Minor Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have made another trade, sending defenseman Mark Friedman in minor deal...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Host Says Elias Pettersson Not Injured, Has Theory on Struggles
There are many theories about why the Canucks Elias Pettersson is not playing well....