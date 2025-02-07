Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 7). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL.

In today’s roundup, the Maple Leafs won their third straight game on their Pacific road trip, beating the Kraken by a score of 3-1. The Flames lost to the Avalanche by a score of 4-2, and the Canucks beat the Sharks in overtime 2-1. Recent additions in both these latter games led the teams to their wins.

Stolarz Return Big as Maple Leafs Beat Kraken 3-1

Anthony Stolarz returned from a two-month injury by making 26 saves in a 3-1 Toronto Maple Leafs win. Matthew Knies extended his goal streak, scoring in his third straight game. Philippe Myers scored his first goal as a Maple Leafs player.

In a Maple Leafs milestone, Mitch Marner (629 games) became the fourth player to record 500 career assists in Maple Leafs history. He’s also the 12th-fastest skater in NHL history to reach the milestone. Only three players have hit the mark faster in the past 30 years: Connor McDavid (527 games), Peter Forsberg (551) and Sidney Crosby (554).

Martin Necas Leads Avalanche to 4-2 Victory Over Flames

Colorado Avalanche newcomer Martin Necas scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-2 Avalanche win over the Calgary Flames. Cale Makar hit the 20-goal milestone for the third time in his career.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, who will also play for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, leads the NHL with 83 points (20 goals and 63 assists).

Martin Necas, formerly of the Hurricanes, led the Avs to a win last night.

Drew O’Connor‘s OT Penalty Shot Lifts Canucks to 2-1 Win

Canucks’ newcomer Drew O’Connor scored an overtime penalty shot. It pushed the Canucks to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Thatcher Demko, who is back in good form after his injury, made 33 saves. He helped Vancouver grab two more points. Although former Canucks player Tyler Toffoli tied the game late, the Sharks fell by a score of 2-1.

Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers & Penguins