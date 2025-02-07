Host Says Elias Pettersson Not Injured, Has Theory on Struggles

There have been a myriad of explanations for how a great player like the Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson can struggle and fall apart so quickly. His issues have been (1) a constant topic of conversation among the Canucks fans and analysts and (2) a significant impediment to the team’s lack of success.

On a recent episode of Halford and Brough, a lengthy discussion ensured where the analysts engaged in theorizing about what might be happening to Pettersson. The theory? Pettersson has the “yips.”

How Could the Yips Impact Pettersson’s Play on the Ice?

The analysts outlined how the yips could affect Pettersson’s performance this season. Although the term “yips” seems to occur in sports outside hockey typically, it can happen in any sport. The concept describes when athletes stumble with a mental block that causes them to overthink and second-guess their movements. If the analysts are correct, Pettersson’s psychological hurdle could cause his lack of on-ice production.

The theory is that Pettersson’s confidence has taken a huge hit. Some might blame it on his injuries, like tendonitis. Others think it’s a mental issue. Whatever, the yips can manifest itself when athletes become so afraid to fail that they simply can no longer do the things they’ve been able to do so well in the past. They freeze up. They overanalyze their movements. Their body won’t do what their brain tells them to do. It’s enough to make anyone goofy. And, for elite athletes, it’s totally embarrassing.

How Do the Yips Manifest Themselves for Pettersson?

In Pettersson’s case, the yips have led to hesitancy. He’s no longer able to shoot with confidence. He can’t attack open space. In fact, during a recent game against the Sharks, Pettersson had a clear chance to shoot but passed it up. His fear of making a mistake kept him from playing his game.

For Pettersson, his perfectionism (an attribute that has helped him in the past) has turned his Dr. Jekyll into his Mr. Hyde. Pettersson’s a player known for having high standards, but now he might be experiencing a toxic version of perfectionism. His fear of making mistakes has become paralyzing.

The yips occur among athletes who feel they are on the spot to perform flawlessly. Instead of doing what they’ve been able to do, they withdraw. They avoid challenges. When a player like Pettersson, who has sharp instincts and offensive ability, grows hesitant and second-guesses himself, he’s toast. There’s no way to go but down, and he descends into a downward spiral of anxiety and self-doubt.

Elias Pettersson of the Canucks

Elias Pettersson Is Experiencing a Deeper Struggle

If the analysts are correct, it’s clear that Pettersson’s slump isn’t just about physical injury. Instead, it’s something deeper, more mental. But, whatever it is, it’s a struggle.

The key now is figuring out how to help Pettersson regain his confidence and tear down the mental barrier that is getting in his way. But the fix isn’t easy. They’ve tormented athletes in other sports to the extent that they’ve had to retire. And, if this is the case, one can only imagine how frustrated Pettersson is.

Can Pettersson return to form? If so, it will require both patience as well as a mental healing. If not, is there a chance that he’ll never again be able to play the game as well as he has in the past? Canucks fans can only hope that the theories are wrong and that Pettersson will once again return to becoming the elite player they’ve seen in the past.

