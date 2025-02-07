Noah Dobson Trade Talk: Rumored Deal with Canucks Unlikely

Even though the New York Islanders never make their trade business public, they’re a team everyone is talking about on Friday as reports have surfaced that confirm defenseman Noah Dobson is available for trade. For the right offer, GM Lou Lamoriello is reportedly open to a move and he appears willing to part with Dobson in for a top-six scoring forward.

RG.org writes in a recent column:

“Dobson is in the final year of a three-year extension that pays him $4 million a season. He is still a restricted-free agent when his contract expires. However, as it has been reported by The Hockey News’ Stefen Rosner, the Islanders have an interest in Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson, so the young defenseman could be part of the package to get him.”

According to reports, the Islanders have been looking for a scoring forward for years. Moving Dobson might offer them the chance to finally acquire someone.

Dobson for Elias Pettersson Trade Doesn’t Make Sense

The mention of Elias Pettersson is interesting, if only because reports suggest the Canucks are looking to see what Pettersson can do with J.T. Miller gone before moving out their other star forward. And, with the news that Marcus Pettersson has just signed a long-term deal with the Canucks, the timing seems strange.

Understandably, if the Islanders reportedly have interest in acquiring the elite center, Pettersson makes sense. For the Canucks, Dobson could be a significant piece, but is it enough and do they really need him now? The report also suggests that given Pettersson’s $11.6 million cap hit, additional salary would need to be included to make the financials work, with the possibility of Vancouver retaining some of the contract. It seems incredibly unlikely the Canucks retain salary on Pettersson. Taking on dead cap space for seven seasons is terrible asset management.

Why Would the Isles Trade Dobson for Pettersson?

Given the drama that unfolded in Vancouver and the inconsistencies Pettersson has shown, why would the Islanders trade for him and give up a 24-year-old blueliner who is coming off an elite season? That’s a logical question to ask and one that the Islanders would have to be contemplating.

Noah Dobson Elias Pettersson trade rumors

Dobson is a top-pairing defenseman. Trading him would only make sense if it brings back a high-end, impact forward, which Pettersson can be, but hasn’t looked like this season. It’s a risk to take on that contract if he’s not going to get back to the levels that earned him a monster deal in the first place.

And, Lamoriello isn’t expected to move such a valuable piece for mere picks or prospects.

As trade speculation heats up, it’s important to remember that Lamoriello is known for making moves quietly. These reports suggest that the Islanders are confirmed to be shopping Dobson, but if anyone has learned anything about the way Lamoriello operates, it’s a career-ended for a journalist to confirm anything.

If a deal involving Dobson happens, it may come out of nowhere—likely announced directly by the Islanders themselves.

