Maple Leafs Working Through Trade Deadline Centers “Wish List”

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to evaluate their options at center, with reports indicating they are actively exploring the trade market for a significant addition down the middle. Elliotte Friedman noted on his recent 32 Thoughts Podcast that the team is working through a “wish list” and weighing the pros and cons of a big deal.

While Toronto is solid down the middle with John Tavares and Auston Matthews, management is rumored to be after another center, potentially someone for their second line.

According to Friedman, the Leafs have compiled a list of targets and are working through what it would take to acquire them. Reports were that they struck out on Brandon Saad earlier in the season and how aggressive they will be in trying to get someone else depends on cost.

Without a 2024 first-round pick, the Leafs are hesitant to give up next year’s first-rounder. Next year’s draft class is considered stronger so Toronto must also decide if they are willing to part with a top prospect. Friedman says they’re saying:

“…here’s this person that we kind of like, what would it take? Here’s this person we kind of like, what would it take? And I think it’s a combination of a, how much do they like the player and b, what’s it going to cost to get that player? So I think they’re working through that.”

Adding another skilled center won’t be inexpensive. The Leafs know they’ll have to give to get.

How Aggressive are the Maple Leafs Willing to Get in Trade?

As the deadline nears, the Leafs continue to monitor the market, exploring trade possibilities. Friedman says he thinks GM Brad Treliving will do something. The extent of that move remains uncertain. If the right opportunity arises, the Leafs could make a push.

Brayden Schenn Maple Leafs trade rumors

As for their rumored interest in Brayden Schenn, to this point, it’s only a matter of the St. Louis Blues being open to seeing what the market is on their captain. As Darren Dreger reported, it would take a mammoth deal to pry Schenn out of that organization.

Kevin Weekes reported the Maple Leafs were also in on discussions involving Dylan Cozens, but the price on him will also be high. It’s not clear the Leafs have what the Buffalo Sabres want in return.

The Leafs were said to have interest in Brock Nelson, but a recent report suggests the Islanders have offered Nelson a three-year extension. No word on if he intends to sign it yet.

Next: Noah Dobson Trade Talk: Rumored Deal with Canucks Unlikely