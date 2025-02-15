NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Predators

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap, Feb. 14, Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand are putting past rivalries behind them as they play together on Team Canada. Meanwhile, although Mitch Marner is just going about his season, speculation abounds. Might he potentially become a key piece in Chicago’s rebuild? Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby’s impressive play at the 4 Nations has ignited speculation: what if the two old friends played together? Might the Maple Leafs target a Canadiens UFA in a surprising deal?

The Oilers could be a good fit for Predators’ center Michael McCarron to add grit and depth to their roster. Team Canada is adding defenseman Thomas Harley with Cale Makar’s illness. Finally, Craig Berube’s new coaching style has fans hoping it can finally bring postseason success to their team.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 14

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Is Mitch Marner Perfect for the Chicago Blackhawks’ Future

Mitch Marner’s leadership could bring invaluable experience to the Chicago Blackhawks’ young core. He could also elevate Connor Bedard‘s game. Is there any chance the Blackhawks could convince Marner to join them, or is this a strange idea? We had a writer take a look at the possibility, detailing how well Marner might mesh with the Blackhawks’ core.

Read More About Marner Here:

Is Michael McCarron an Oilers’ Cost-Effective Depth Center Option?

Is the Nashville Predators Michael McCarron an option for the Edmonton Oilers? He offers size, grit, and physicality, and the Oilers could acquire him for minimal cost. Does McCarron add the toughness and the playoff-style physicality that could enhance the Oilers’ bottom-six depth? One NHL insider thought so and walked through what it might take to acquire McCarron at the deadline.

Read the Entire Post Here:

Can Berube’s Coaching Philosophy Lead the Maple Leafs to Success?

Craig Berube’s defensive approach hopes to transform the Maple Leafs’ during this season’s playoff run. Toronto has transitioned to a more balanced, defense-first game under Berube. Can Berube’s new style propel the Maple Leafs’ on a longer Stanley Cup playoff run?

Also, could the Maple Leafs and Jake Evans make sense? Trades between the Leafs and Canadiens are rare, but they aren’t unprecedented.

Read More About Berube’s Way Here:

More NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 14 Posts

