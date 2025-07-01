NHL News
Golden Knights Make Marner Trade Official, Leafs Say Emotional Goodbye
The Golden Knights land star winger Mitch Marner in a trade with Toronto and sign him to an eight-year, $96 million contract extension.
“For the nine years of magic you brought on and off the ice. Thank you, Mitchy!” That was the message sent to former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner on Tuesday, hours after word first broke that Marner was being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
To some fans, the emotional farewell might come as a bit of a surprise, given how the relationship ended. Marner, who will now be enemy No. 1 in Toronto, is someone many fans believe held the organization at a metaphorical gunpoint, choosing to leave Vegas for the money and a dimmer spotlight, rather than sticking it out and making it work in his hometown.
In a sign-and-trade deal that brought Nicolas Roy back to Toronto, the Leafs signed Marner to an eight-year, $12 million-per-season contract. They then promptly traded him to Vegas. It took all afternoon and the evening for the trade to be made official. That took place Tuesday morning, a couple of hours before free agency opened.
On the Golden Knights’ website, they wasted no time in compiling a list of Marner’s accolades. Reading through the list makes you wonder why the Maple Leafs would ever let the forward go.
For the nine years of magic you brought on and off the ice ?— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 1, 2025
Thank you, Mitchy! pic.twitter.com/mZKM5jXH2l
Marner leaves Toronto after nine seasons, where he tallied 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games, ranking fifth all-time in Maple Leafs franchise history. A three-time All-Star, Marner is coming off a career-best 102-point campaign, including 75 assists, the third-most in the NHL last season.
A proven playoff performer, Marner led Toronto in postseason scoring with 63 points in 70 games and topped all Leafs forwards in ice time during each of the past seven playoff runs.
Internationally, Marner recently helped Canada win the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, scoring the tournament-opening overtime winner and assisting on the title-clinching goal.
Originally selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Marner now brings elite playmaking and two-way ability to a Golden Knights team aiming to return to Stanley Cup contention.
Marner will wear No. 93 with the Golden Knights.
Marner Says Goodbye to Maple Leafs
Marner posted a message for fans and the organization on his Instagram page. He thanked the fans, his teammates, and the fans. He says all he wanted to do was bring a Stanley Cup to his hometown: “I gave everything I had, but in the end it wasn’t enough. That’s hard to admit because I wanted it so badly for all of us.”
Next: Alex Pietrangelo Steps Away from the NHL Due to Health Concerns
