Boston Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canucks, Maple Leafs & Avs
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 15), Lankinen starts for Finland in goal, Matthews success a decade ago, Makar might not play.
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 15). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. We again focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off games in today’s Trade Talk roundup.
Today’s news roundup will focus on a busy day for the Four Nations. Today’s schedule features two exciting games at the Bell Centre in Montreal. In the first game, Finland will face Sweden. Interestingly, right now, a ticket can be had starting at $59.00. The later game tonight pits the USA against Canada. Even more surprising, ticket prices start at just $39.00. Who will win the Nordic best? Will Team Canada be at a disadvantage because of illness on defense? Who will score the first goal in the Canada/USA game?
Canucks Lankinen to Start for Finland Against Sweden
Canucks backup goalie Kevin Lankinen is looking forward to the challenge of helping Team Finland win Saturday against their Nordic rivals Team Sweden. Finish coach Antti Pennanen changed goalies after Finland’s tough loss to Team USA. Is Lankinen nervous? On the contrary, he says the game against Sweden is a “dream come true.”
McAvoy, Matthews, and Tkachuk Lead U.S. in 4 Nations Face-Off
Charlie McAvoy (Bruins), Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), and Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) have been here before. That is, they’ve played together internationally for Team USA. These three American-born players were the USA’s core, reunited from the 2015 U-18 gold for this 4 Nations Face-Off tourney. Can they replicate their success from a decade ago?
Makar Illness Leaves Canada Short on Defense vs. U.S.
Cale Makar is on the ice for Saturday morning’s skate after missing yesterday’s practice due to illness. It’s not clear if he’ll play tonight, but Thomas Harley joined the team as a possible replacement. Team Canada was told if they had less than six defensemen, Harley could be activated to play.
Before Harley arrived, Team Canada slotted in Travis Konecny on defense. Canada faces Team USA today with Makar uncertain and Shea Theodore already out injured.
There is a theory that Makar might not actually be sick, but this was Canada’s way of getting the NHL and NHLPA to allow Harley to join the team. Harley was not allowed to skate with the rest of the team. Only if Makar can’t go will Harley be allowed to participate.
Believe that’s Harley waiting in the wings. Can’t skate with the group unless Makar is a no go. pic.twitter.com/lUgD8u3GH6— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 15, 2025
