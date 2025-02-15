Are Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand Suddenly Fast Friends?

Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand seem more than ready to work together for the sake of Team Canada. It would seem they’ve forgotten their rivalries and suddenly become fast friends.

Hockey is a funny game. Bitter rivals one day and teammates the next. Bennett and Marchand have been on opposite sides of some intense playoff battles, but now they’re on the same team for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Talk about turning the page!

Bennett and Marchand Give the Same Answer: It’s Just Hockey

When asked about their past rivalry, Bennett had the perfect response: “That’s just hockey. You’re going to have rivals, especially in those intense playoff games,” he said. “But honestly, he’s been nothing but great to me since I’ve been here. He’s a super good guy.”

Now that they’re teammates, Bennett’s all in. “He plays hard, he’s got great skill, and he’s got patience. He plays the full 200 feet of the game,” Bennett explained. “He’s going to be a huge asset to the team.”

They didn’t dive too deep into the past. Instead, they’re focused on what’s ahead. “We didn’t get into it,” Bennett shared. We joked around. Stuff happens out there, but we’re all here for the same reason – fighting for the same goal.”

Water Under the Bridge for the Postseason Rivals

It seems like the old playoff tensions are over. Marchand and Bennett were key players for their teams in the postseason but on opposite teams. Marchand was a key offensive contributor for the Bruins, and Bennett was a gritty forward for the Panthers.

Brad Marchand of the Bruins





Looks like all that playoff tension is behind them now. Although they were bitter opponents before during the postseason, things have changed. But now, fast forward to the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the two are teammates on Team Canada. All that past stuff seems forgotten. They’re both focused on one thing now: winning for their country. No hard feelings—just two guys ready to go out there and give everything they’ve got for the team.

