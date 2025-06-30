Florida Panthers
Florida Does It: Marchand Signs 6-Year Extension with Panthers
Brad Marchand commits to a six-year deal with the Panthers, signaling Florida’s determination to keep their championship core intact.
As per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Brad Marchand is closing in on a six-year extension in Florida…just under $32M is the total. The Panthers pulled it off. Verrrrrrrrrrry impressive.” Pierre LeBrun adds, “He hasn’t quite signed the deal just yet, but he’s agreed to a six-year deal.”
Fresh off a 2025 Stanley Cup win, the Florida Panthers have re-signed the veteran forward to a six-year, $32 million extension. The 37-year-old winger, known for his gritty style and clutch postseason play, will earn an average of $5.33 million annually.
The move surprised many who expected Marchand to join the Toronto Maple Leafs or go to the highest bidder on Tuesday. That the Panthers were able to keep all of Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Sam Bennett was even more impressive.
While the deal carries risk given Marchand’s age, but it signals the Panthers’ intent to remain contenders by banking on proven playoff performers. He will be 43 years old when his deal expires. The likelihood that he remains productive for all six years — frankly, that he even plays them all — is slim.
This news dropped literally minutes after it was revealed that Mitch Marner had been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade deal. The return on that trade hadn’t even been announced when it was reported, like Marner, that Marchand wasn’t going to hit the open market.
Next: Marner Signs 8-Year Deal with Leafs, Gets Traded to Vegas
