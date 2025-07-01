Edmonton Oilers
Corey Perry Finalizing Free Agency Deal with Oilers Rival
Veteran winger Corey Perry draws interest ahead of free agency after strong playoff performance with the Edmonton Oilers.
** Update: Corey Perry finalizing a deal with #LAKings, per the legend@TSNBobMcKenzie. Sources say Joel Armia will be joining the Kings as well. Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun have also confirmed that Perry is headed to the Kings.
It’s a loss for the Oilers, who simply couldn’t afford to keep Perry at the kind of deal he could command in free agency and after a 19-goal season. The Kings are a strong team, so Perry is banking they’ll be good enough to contend, potentially good enough to help finally take out the Oilers in the playoffs.
LeBrun reports that it’s a one-year deal for Perry in LA, with the salary and bonuses totaling around $3.5 million.
First report: 8 am Tuesday:
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers are “believed to have interest” in veteran winger Corey Perry, though the likelihood of a deal remains uncertain. The 40-year-old forward is coming off a strong campaign with the Edmonton Oilers, where he posted 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games and added 14 points (10 goals, 4 assists) in 22 playoff contests.
Perry and the Oilers would like to work out a new deal, but there’s a limit to how high the Oilers can go on an extension. Even on a bonus-heavy one-year contract, it stands to reason that Perry will make more going to market than he will in Edmonton.
The question becomes, how badly does Perry want to stay and take one last ride with the Oilers? Frank Seravalli tweeted, “Don’t think the door is closed yet on a Corey Perry return to Edmonton. Oilers don’t have a ton of wiggle room, but also don’t *need* to do a ton. Perry’s preference has been to stay in Edmonton on a bonus-incentivized deal. But the list of contenders interested is impressive.”
Where Will Perry Wind Up?
Perry’s postseason production and veteran leadership continue to draw attention. That could be why the Flyers are showing interest in him. They have a relatively young team with some promising stars. Perry being around to help their transition into the NHL might be of value.
At the same time, the Flyers aren’t a team likely to compete for the Stanley Cup this season. Perry has been to five consecutive Stanley Cup Finals—twice with the Oilers in a losing effort against the Florida Panthers. Is Perry up for a rebuild under general manager Daniel Brière? He’d make a million or two more.
Then again, Perry has already made around $100 million in career earnings.
Whether Perry fits into the Flyers’ long-term vision remains to be seen, but for now, he appears to be on their radar as free agency approaches.
Next: Oilers Clear Space in Net, Let Goalie Walk Away in Free Agency
