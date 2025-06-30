Oilers’ Forward Shakeup: Red Wings Clear Path for Possible Trade

With NHL trade buzz heating up and little time to make moves as free agency opens up on Tuesday, speculation is growing around a pair of potential Edmonton Oilers moves that could reshape their forward group.

According to multiple reports last week, the Detroit Red Wings may emerge as a landing spot for winger Viktor Arvidsson. That speculation only grew on Monday when the Red Wings traded Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.

By opening both a roster spot on the right wing and $4.75 million in cap space, Detroit became an even more logical landing spot for Arvidsson, who played under new Detroit head coach Todd McLellan when both were with the Los Angeles Kings. Arvidsson does have leverage in any trade, but he’s open to moving and could be a natural fit, with a better opportunity to up his production and secure a bigger deal next summer.

Arvidsson, 31, has just one year left on his $4 million deal and didn’t produce as the Oilers would have hoped on their second line. He scored 15 goals, but struggled with injuries, and was made a healthy scratch several times in Edmonton’s playoff push. He’s looking for more ice time and his familiarity with McLellan could open the door to a trade. Detroit’s sudden need on the wing make the connection a logical one.

Arvidsson Gone to Make Room for Boeser?

Meanwhile, Edmonton’s reported interest in Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser continues to intensify. Boeser is about to hit free agency, and there’s a link being made as a possible replacement for Arvidsson on Leon Draisaitl’s wing. But to make the money work, Edmonton may need to move not just Arvidsson, but also veteran Adam Henrique.

“If the Oilers can move Henrique and Arvidsson, now you’ve created enough money to meaningfully address Draisaitl’s wing,” TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted. He called Henrique the trade that would put the Oilers over the top in terms of having enough cap space to go after a bigger fish like Boeser.

And, with Minnesota acquiring Tarasenko, they may now be out of the running for Boeser. One less suitor for his services could give Edmonton better odds of being someone he considers. “A lot of guys chase warm weather – I heard Boeser’s not necessarily going to be one of them..he’s not phased by that kind of thing,” said Elliotte Friedman on Monday.

