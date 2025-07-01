Canadiens Trade Logan Mailloux to Blues, Not Part Of Bigger Move

The Montreal Canadiens have traded 22-year-old defenseman Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues, in a move that immediately had fans wondering if a bigger trade was part of the move. Rumors linking the Canadiens to the Blues over trade talks surrounding Jordan Kyrou had insiders checking into the details of this trade.

Elliotte Friedman confirmed that it is not tied to a potential Kyrou trade. Instead, this is just part of Montreal’s broader retooling strategy. With the recent addition of Noah Dobson, the emergence of David Reinbacher, and a surplus of right-shot defense prospects, Mailloux became expendable.

Logan Mailloux is being traded to St. Louis, per @FriedgeHNIC pic.twitter.com/T73mSBoMtA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 1, 2025

Mailloux posted 12 goals and 33 points in 63 games for the Laval Rocket last season. The Blues are hoping a fresh start and a pathway to the NHL might work out well for them.

According to multiple league sources at the draft, some general managers believed Mailloux’s trade value was close to that of a first-round pick.

The return to the Canadiens is forward Zachary Bolduc.

