Montreal Canadiens
Report: Maple Leafs Linked to Canadiens UFA in Unlikely Trade Fit
Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli believes Jake Evans would be a good trade fit for the Maple Leafs. Would what be the return?
The Toronto Maple Leafs could look to add to their third line by making an unexpected trade for an unlikely player in a deal with the Montreal Canadiens. The target? Center Jake Evans. The insider linking the two teams in a deal… Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
Seravalli suggests a potential trade fit that would send Evans to the Leafs in exchange for Florida’s 2025 second-round pick and prospect Roni Hirvonen.
While trades between the Leafs and Canadiens are rare, they aren’t unprecedented. Seravalli noted that in 2018, Toronto acquired veteran center Tomas Plekanec from Montreal in a deadline deal. Now, with reports indicating the Canadiens are unlikely to extend Evans, a move seems increasingly possible.
For the Leafs, Evans would bring a strong defensive presence, a key focus for general manager Brad Treliving as he looks to reshape Toronto’s third line. Evans has played a shutdown role for Montreal this season alongside Emil Heineman and Joel Armia, and their line was particularly effective before Heineman’s unfortunate injury.
Evans Could Make Sense For the Maple Leafs
Toronto has been linked to some bigger names, including Dylan Cozens, Brayden Schenn, among others. But, based on the season Evans is having, it would be a mistake to ignore him. He’s on pace for a career-high 16 goals. With three Stanley Cup Final games under his belt, he brings valuable playoff experience.
Seravalli also points out that Evans is a Toronto native, so there’s a possibility of a contract extension. A late second-round pick and a Finnish prospect won’t be too steep a price if Evans signs a new deal after his arrival.
Trades between the Leafs and Canadiens don’t happen often, but these are two teams in different places. The Canadiens continue to rebuild and retool and if Evans isn’t in their long-term plans, they’ll do what they can to get the best return possible. If that return comes from a team they would prefer not to trade with, so be it.
For the Canadiens, Hirvonen—a former second-round pick himself—could be a worthwhile addition.
