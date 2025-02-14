Edmonton Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Isles, Canucks, Maple Leafs & Jets
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 13: Islanders Dobson trade rumors, Canucks rumors, Maple Leafs Marner’s confidence, Jets’ Helebuyck wins for Team USA
In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap, Feb. 13, the Winnipeg Jets are weighing potential moves as the trade deadline nears. Connor Hellebuyck’s stellar play helped Team USA beat Team Finland tonight. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen was the backup for Finland tonight, and Kyle Palmieri is linked to the team.
Mitch Marner’s play for Team Canada will likely fuel Maple Leafs fans’ playoff hopes. Additionally, Team Canada hopes to add new defensemen after the loss of Shea Theodore, and there are trade rumblings about Noah Dobson following his agent change.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Islanders Dobson Trade Speculation Heats Up
The Vancouver Canucks are linked to the New York Islanders Noah Dobson. However, no direct talks are confirmed. Dobson’s agent switch fueled the trade rumors. Although the Islanders are not actively shopping Dobson, the rumors are that they are open to offers.
Read More About the Dobson Rumors Here:
Marner Proves Clutch in Overtime: Can He Transfer Skills to Playoffs
Team Canada’s Mitch Marner’s overtime game-winner highlights his clutch ability and confidence. Head coach Jon Cooper praised Marner’s confidence and called him a big-time player. Will Marner’s play raise expectations for the Maple Leafs’ postseason success?
Jets News: Hellebuyck, Yager, and Trade Deadline Moves
Jets Connor Hellebuyck started in goal for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He helped his team beat Team Finland tonight. Prospect Brayden Yager is excelling in the WHL and continues his strong development. Will the Jets seek more depth at the trade deadline?
Chris
February 13, 2025 at 9:44 pm
Maybe Marner’s not the problem but rather the coaching or the team configuration?