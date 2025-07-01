Edmonton Oilers
Cody Ceci Signs Surprising Deal with Kings
The Kings bolster their blue line with Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin, while adding goaltending depth by signing Anton Forsberg.
The Los Angeles Kings have confirmed they have signed defenseman Cody Ceci to a four-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $4,500,000 through the 2028-29 season. The former Edmonton Oiler rejoins his old GM in LA, as Ken Holland continues to make waves in free agency, pushing aggressively to sign players.
The organization also announced they have signed defenseman Brian Dumoulin to a three-year contract with an AAV of $4,000,000 through the 2027-28 season. Additionally, the Kings have signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2,250,000 through the 2026-27 season.
Ceci was traded by the Oilers to San Jose in a cap-clearing move last season. The Oilers picked up Ty Emberson in the deal. Ceci was then dealt from the Sharks to the Dallas Stars, where he played a consistent role as the Stars pushed in the playoffs, ultimately falling to the Oilers.
Holland, clearly a Ceci fan, pays the defenseman on a deal that some will question. He will play on the penalty kill. The Kings appear to be focused on their blue line, adding size and some defensive reliability.
Corey Perry also left the Oilers and signed with the Kings on Tuesday. Holland is putting his fingerprints on this team, and it’s interesting, including several former Oilers. The mandate in LA this season was to improve the roster and potentially compete against Edmonton in the playoffs. The strategy, in part, appears to be using old Oilers to eliminate the new ones.
Next: Oilers Were Being Targeted for an Offer Sheet on Evan Bouchard
