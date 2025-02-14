Edmonton Oilers
Insider Matches Oilers to Preds 4C in Needed Trade Deadline Deal
NHL insider Frank Seravalli matched Michael McCarron of the Nashville Predators to the Edmonton Oilers in a deadline trade. Is there a fit?
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the Edmonton Oilers could target a depth center with a little grit in his game. Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron might make sense for their bottom six, at least according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. He proposed a trade scenario where the Oilers would send a 2026 second-round pick to the Predators in exchange for the 6-foot-6 center.
Seravalli pointed out that one of the biggest questions for Edmonton leading up to the deadline is Evander Kane’s injury status. If Kane is not placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for the remainder of the regular season, the Oilers will have minimal cap flexibility. This would likely force them into a dollar-in, dollar-out scenario unless they part with a high-priced roster player like Jeff Skinner or Viktor Arvidsson—both of whom have no-trade protection.
The NHL insider then suggested the Oilers go after someone with a much smaller cap hit. McCarron makes sense from that perspective.
McCarron Offers the Oilers Physicality and a Playoff Skill Set
The Oilers have been searching for a fourth-line center who brings speed, but McCarron offers a different skill set. He doesn’t bring much scoring potential, but he Oilers already have that. What he does provide is size, physicality, and a playoff-style game that could benefit Edmonton down the stretch. Seravalli compares McCarron’s presence to that of former Oiler Zack Kassian.
If the Oilers find they need to add a lot with very little cap space, McCarron could be a smart, cost-effective trade that won’t be expensive but could have an impact. The Oilers have a lot of the same element in their lineup. McCarron adds something different and the Predators are likely sellers.
McCarron isn’t a rental either. He’s got one more season at $900K on his contract after this one.
